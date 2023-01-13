It's been almost two years since a man walked into a public restroom at an Atlanta grocery store, noticed a semi-automatic rifle leaning against the wall, and heard sounds in a stall that he recognized as made by someone putting ammunition in a gun. He immediately went to the manager of the store and told him what he’d seen and heard. The manager panicked (this took place two days after 10 people were killed in a store in Boulder, Colorado), called the police and ordered everyone out of the store.
When the man in the stall, Rico Marley, left the restroom, he had on a bullet-proof vest, was carrying four handguns in his jacket, and had a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle in a guitar bag. He was met by police, who arrested him, charging him with numerous counts of planning to commit felonies and carrying firearms to do so.
A news story of Jan. 3, 2023, reported that Mr. Marley’s case had not yet been resolved, with no explanation why that was the case. My guess is that, from the beginning, it had been difficult to justify his arrest. Georgia’s gun laws are very permissive, exactly like Idaho’s, and Marley seemed to have violated none of them. How, in any case, could the police know, and prove, that he was planning a felony?
In its own way, this case illustrates problems that arise from misunderstandings about what our rights are, and from state laws that permit people to carry guns in public places.
To begin with, human rights are abundant in this country, whether or not they are explicitly recognized in state and federal constitutions. They are, indeed, a measure of the freedom that the average American enjoys to do as he or she wishes. But many Americans exaggerate the scope and invulnerability of these rights. There’s a sense in which I, as an American citizen, have a right to go wherever I wish. But I have no right to enter my neighbor’s house without her permission, for it is her right alone to grant access to her property. Yet even that right is limited, for, under certain circumstances, authorized police may enter her house without permission.
In other words, no right is absolute; no right applies in all situations; and rights often conflict. In the case of conflict, there are no clear criteria for deciding which right must hold sway, nor how compromises are to be negotiated, if that seems a better solution.
With respect to the right described in the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment, there is a segment of the population that believes that not only gun ownership, but carrying guns in public, must be allowed. Many of the rest of us think otherwise. We regard the original aim of that amendment to be the protection of a state’s sovereignty, because it explicitly refers to the maintenance of state militias, which presumably would defend the state if federal troops attempted to exert federal control over state affairs. The amendment, in our view, does not establish a universal right for citizens to own, or carry, fire arms.
The U.S. Supreme Court, however, seems to lean toward the former interpretation. Consequently, many states have passed laws that permit almost any adult to carry and display guns at any time, and impose minimal, if any, regulations on gun ownership.
A consequence of such laws is the law-enforcement predicament described above: in gun-friendly states a person who intends to engage in mass murder is free to proceed with his or her planned assault up to the point of actually firing upon people in a public place, because carrying the guns to that place is legal. In Mr. Marley’s case, nonetheless, an arrest took place, but that may have violated Mr. Marley’s legal rights and made his actions more difficult to prosecute.
In my view, a parallel problem would result if a state decided to end the enforcement of speed limits. Speed limits are a preventative measure, their enforcement serves to prevent deadly accidents by punishing reckless driving behavior. Isn’t that just what laws prohibiting gun-carrying in public are designed to do?
As for the common claim that the right to bear arms is absolute and not in conflict with any other right, ask yourself this: when you go to a grocery store to shop, aren’t you entitled to have some degree of confidence that you won’t be killed in the process? The U.S. Constitution tells us that an aim of the republic is to ensure “domestic tranquility.” Doesn’t that suggest that ordinary citizens should have the right to go about their daily chores without fear that their lives are endangered when they go to public places?
A good many of us are made not merely uncomfortable, but fearful, when we encounter a stranger — whose intentions we have no way of knowing — wearing a holstered pistol. When we’re confronted, at a political rally, by a self-styled militiaman cradling an AR-15, we feel our rights violated because we are being intentionally intimidated by someone preparing for a civil war in which we may well be the enemy.
Admittedly, infringing our right to domestic tranquility might be tolerable if it had clear benefits. But it doesn’t. Allowing the bearing of arms in public places doesn’t make unarmed people like myself safer; it doesn’t even make the person with the weapon safer. That old “good guy with a gun” catchphrase is contradicted by every study of gun violence. The Giffords Law Center reports that when armed people are the victims of crime and have direct contact with their assailants, only 1 percent of the victims succeed in defending themselves. In cases of mass shootings, an FBI study found that these incidents “were rarely stopped by armed individuals who were not law enforcement returning fire. In fact, four times as many shootings were stopped by unarmed civilians restraining the shooter.”
Drastic measures may be needed to reverse America’s self-destructive gun laws. As an Idahoan, I hesitate to suggest this, but couldn’t we require movie theaters to make this public service announcement at the end of all classic Westerns: “HISTORICAL FOOTNOTE: In the wild west of the 1880s, cities like Dodge City and Tombstone had gun laws that were much more restrictive than the laws they have today.”
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.