Paul Entrikin

For some reason bemused liberals can’t fathom why normal folks use “woke” as a slur for so much of what the progressive left promotes and as a label for those values to which the left pledges allegiance. The beer-drinking masses get it. Everyday shoppers get it. Responsible parents get it. Female athletes get it. Shoot, even President Donald Trump gets it. But for some reason the progressive mind can’t seem to get it.

The left wants to make believe Jesus, Buddha and every noble personage of the past would be the standard bearer of today’s wokeness. Absolutely untrue. The great and pure of the past were not stupid. They were not given to flights of fancy. They did not achieve greatness and inspire the world with irrational dogma or flawed public policy.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

