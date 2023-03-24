The 2023 Idaho legislative session is nearing its end, and if you are a librarian and you’re not sitting in jail, you have to be feeling pretty lucky. I cannot for the life of me figure out what the Republican-led state Legislature has against books, libraries and librarians.

On March 16, the House State Affairs Committee debated its second version of a bill designed to stop librarians from checking out “obscene” materials to juveniles. Make that “what Republican legislators consider obscene” materials.

Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.