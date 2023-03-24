The 2023 Idaho legislative session is nearing its end, and if you are a librarian and you’re not sitting in jail, you have to be feeling pretty lucky. I cannot for the life of me figure out what the Republican-led state Legislature has against books, libraries and librarians.
On March 16, the House State Affairs Committee debated its second version of a bill designed to stop librarians from checking out “obscene” materials to juveniles. Make that “what Republican legislators consider obscene” materials.
HB 314 was introduced by Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, who graduated from Nampa Christian High School and Ohio Christian University, sooo… yeah. This is Crane’s second attempt this session to push through a bill intended to clean up those dens of iniquity posing as libraries.
The bill proposes that a library that checks out any material to a child determined to be obscene can be sued for $2,500 by the child’s parents.
The Fiscal Note for HB 314 states “There is no anticipated fiscal impact to the State or general fund because it requires no expenditure of State funds.” Okay, so where is the $2,500 coming from? Librarians’ pockets? A tip jar at the check-out desk?
Most likely the $2,500 is coming from each individual library’s miniscule book-purchasing fund, reducing the ability to build its book collection.
In an apparent effort to smooth things over a bit, Rep. Crane said, “The bill will not hurt librarians, but holds the institution responsible.”
Ha! No, seriously, he said that. It’s as if he is totally oblivious to the fact that any librarian who slips up and checks out a book containing a semi-steamy paragraph to a 17-year-old, costing the library $2,500, will be out of a job in the blink of an eye.
And once a lawsuit is filed against the library who will ultimately judge that the material in question is obscene? The Ministry of Truth?
At the State Affairs Committee meeting, the bill’s co-sponsor Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, explained the psychological hazards of exposure to pornography. And most reasonable people would agree with her information.
The only problem is that there is no evidence of pornography being handed out to kids in Idaho’s public or school libraries. In fact, I would venture to say that the detailed description of HB 314, which any child can access at idaho.gov on the internet, is much more graphic than anything they will find at the library.
I mean, “The depiction of covered male genitals in a discernibly turgid state…” Gasp! You can just imagine that one sent a lot of legislators at the committee meeting scrambling to google some vocabulary words on their phones.
Sen. Carlson once proclaimed, “The Bible is my most read book. It is a timeless book that helps keep me grounded. It has an everyday application that is never outdated.” And one can assume that at the Riggins (Population 383) Public Library, that’s about as racy as it gets.
According to a piece on the bill’s debate by Ruth Brown of Idaho Reports, “One testifier even brought in copies of ‘Hustler’ magazine to compare it to something he got at an Idaho library.”
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Okay, just hold it right there. Am I reading that correctly? An adult purchased copies of “Hustler” magazine, currently available online at $18 a pop, just so he can share copies with legislators at a committee meeting? Yeah, right.
And here I never ran for public office because I felt all those meetings were just too boring!
You notice that the testifier brought in a magazine that he claims is comparable to “something” he got at a library but did not present the “something” itself. This is the aspect of this whole Smut in the Library accusation that is so aggravating.
Conservative legislators continue to make wild claims about librarians checking out “obscene” or “pornographic” materials to minors, but they can never present any real evidence that it is happening.
We are all aware of the fact that for years some Idaho Republican legislators have been bent on crippling public education by draining away funding to build new charter schools, while at the same time ignoring revelations such as the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s recent report on the number of charter schools in academic limbo, financial trouble or both.
During this session, many of those same conservative legislators refuse to give up until they can siphon off more public school funding to finance home and religious schools with no accountability.
And now books, libraries and librarians also appear to be in the crosshairs of certain Republican legislators. Again, the question is “Why?”
Well, I’m not one to throw around Nazi references, but perhaps this quotation from the Journal of Contemporary History can throw some light on the issue: “In the six years between 1933 and 1939, the Nazi regime attempted to transform German public libraries from quiet, out-of-the-way places to active participants in the stirring new era. To that end they first instituted a rigorous censorship and replaced (library) personnel of questionable views with politically reliable individuals…”
Public and school libraries are invaluable resources and offer many services — but purveyors of smut they are not.
