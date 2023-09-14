Kelly Boodry

After becoming a member of our local government accountability group, P.A.G.E., in March of 2023, I started attending many of the Pocatello City Council and Pocatello Development Authority meetings. I can accept that there’s going to be a lot of political backslapping and glad handing because, well, they’re politicians and that’s what they do. However, what I find difficult to accept is the propaganda local politicians spew out in total disregard of the information source or accuracy. We (and those who have come before us) have learned it’s not so easy to overcome gullibility and ignorance. The worst kind of ignorance isn’t from not knowing the facts, it’s from not WANTING to know the facts. The latter being prevalent in Pocatello leadership.

One item I’ve continued to hear throughout these meetings from local leaders (and those who rub elbows with them) is the touting of Pocatello’s amazing growth, based on a 24/7 Wall Street article, as proof of their leadership success. So, I and the rest of the P.A.G.E. organization decided to do a little more investigating.

Kelly Boodry was born and raised in Pocatello. He is retired, a local animal advocate and member of the Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities organization.

