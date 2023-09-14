After becoming a member of our local government accountability group, P.A.G.E., in March of 2023, I started attending many of the Pocatello City Council and Pocatello Development Authority meetings. I can accept that there’s going to be a lot of political backslapping and glad handing because, well, they’re politicians and that’s what they do. However, what I find difficult to accept is the propaganda local politicians spew out in total disregard of the information source or accuracy. We (and those who have come before us) have learned it’s not so easy to overcome gullibility and ignorance. The worst kind of ignorance isn’t from not knowing the facts, it’s from not WANTING to know the facts. The latter being prevalent in Pocatello leadership.
One item I’ve continued to hear throughout these meetings from local leaders (and those who rub elbows with them) is the touting of Pocatello’s amazing growth, based on a 24/7 Wall Street article, as proof of their leadership success. So, I and the rest of the P.A.G.E. organization decided to do a little more investigating.
Last December, the Idaho State Journal (ISJ) published an article entitled “Report Lists Pocatello Metro Area as one of the fastest growing in the U.S.” That ISJ article was based on a report issued by 24/7 Wall Street, also in December, which identified Pocatello as the 17th fastest growing place in the U.S. between 2016 and 2021. That report cited a 15.7% population growth for the Pocatello Metropolitan Area equating to more than 13,000 additional folks in the Pocatello Metropolitan Area. That’s a HUGE increase!
The problem? The inclusion of Pocatello as the 17th fastest growing big city was based on one very big key mistake, an erroneous comparison of population data because no one reporting the data understood the USCB data they were using. More importantly, if you live in Pocatello, simple common sense tells you that this information is highly suspect, even ludicrous. 2020 census results alone prove this information to be wrong. But, combined with a drive around town, well, that clinches it as misinformation.
Explaining the problem. The Pocatello Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), as currently defined by the United States Census Bureau (USCB), is an area consisting of Bannock AND Power counties in eastern Idaho, anchored by the city of Pocatello.
Simply googling “Pocatello Metropolitan Statistical Area” results in a Wikipedia entry indicating that Power County was added to Pocatello’s MSA as of April 10, 2018. Subsequent P.A.G.E. inquiries to the USCB to verify this Wikipedia information yielded historic bulletins from the Office of Management and Budget which include revised delineations of MSAs.
Historical bulletins also document Pocatello’s USCB MSA data as consisting of ONLY Bannock County beginning in 2013 until April 10, 2018, when Power County was added back to the Pocatello MSA. These numbers are also clearly reflected in the USCB data.
In short, Pocatello’s MSA in 2016 did NOT include the Power County population but DID include the Power County population in 2021. You cannot compare two such differently defined values. If you do, calculations will provide a VERY FALSE population increase percentage, which is what occurred in that erroneous report.
Now for the actual Pocatello MSA population percent increase, two choices exist. Using both Bannock and Power counties populations in 2016 and 2021, the population increase was 2.96%. Using only Bannock County populations in 2016 and 2021, the population increase was 3.04%.
Interestingly, using USCB data for just the City of Pocatello, the actual population increase between 2016 and 2021 was only 2.33%.
Clearly, ALL actual population increases are FAR LOWER than the 15.7% published in that erroneous report. Unfortunately, those errors caused a flurry of misinformation to be promoted as fact by local leaders who never once asked if that 15.7% even passed the commonsense test.
Based on our work, it was obvious to P.A.G.E. that a 15.7% population growth locally did NOT pass the commonsense test. 2020 USCB data indicated that the Gate City experienced little population growth during the decade 2010-2020. Between 2020-2021, Covid struck. So, how could the bulk of that 15.7% population growth have occurred during Covid between 2020 and 2021?
Also obvious is the fact that local leaders chose to believe that Pocatello had tremendous growth between 2020 and 2021. Mayor Blad was even quoted in the ISJ “When we first got those numbers back from the (2020) census, I said I thought that we had missed a bunch of our community and that we didn’t get an accurate count,” Blad said. “I know there’s been some discussion about how we haven’t grown much but I knew that we were growing quite a bit. I think this report confirms everything that I thought was happening here.”
His quote reveals he neither read the report nor understood its data source as being USCB data from just 2016 and 2021, two years with differing definitions of the Pocatello MSA. Then, in the same breath, he discounted 2020 census numbers as being inaccurate.
Local growth between 2021 and 2023 has improved, no question. Idaho in general is benefiting from people exiting states like CA, UT, OR, and WA. But that’s not the subject of this report.
What is it about our community, especially local leaders, that is trusting (gullible) enough to blindly believe a report despite significant USCB data to the contrary? This reflects poorly on Pocatello and either our inability or unwillingness to face facts, make changes and move toward actual growth.
Maybe some can’t be bothered to gather the available data to debunk a questionable report because they’re afraid of what the facts will reveal. With the upcoming November elections, ask yourself: Who among the candidates is paying attention? Who's seeking information and ideas and demonstrates a willingness to listen to others? Who’s asking questions and challenging the status quo? If Pocatello wants to EARN a place on a list such as the one generated in the 24/7 Wall Street report in coming years, we need leadership that can get us there and is willing to acknowledge the ample evidence from the past decade or more that we have significant shortcomings that need to be addressed
Kelly Boodry was born and raised in Pocatello. He is retired, a local animal advocate and member of the Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities organization.
