Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

In a day when outlandish theorizing (hello, TV talk shows) often is followed by the shrug-of-the-shoulders disclaimer “just asking,” you hesitate to ask a question that involves prospective accusations.

But there’s probable cause for asking this one: How alone in his white supremacist ideas and connections was the retired Boise police officer whose national connections recently were unveiled?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.