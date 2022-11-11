Kelly Boodry

Our Founding Fathers of these United States established an ingenious system to ensure citizens have the final voice in the making of the nation’s policies. People can exhibit this power; our four-legged companions cannot. It is therefore incumbent upon us to apply our vote to also consider them.

Realistically, I doubt few politicians work animal advocacy into their political narratives, so choosing the best animal advocate is certainly not as straightforward as it is for choosing the person who will be fiscally hawkish or pro-life, etc.

