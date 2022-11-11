Our Founding Fathers of these United States established an ingenious system to ensure citizens have the final voice in the making of the nation’s policies. People can exhibit this power; our four-legged companions cannot. It is therefore incumbent upon us to apply our vote to also consider them.
Realistically, I doubt few politicians work animal advocacy into their political narratives, so choosing the best animal advocate is certainly not as straightforward as it is for choosing the person who will be fiscally hawkish or pro-life, etc.
National organizations, like Best Friends and ASPCA, work with legislators to create or change laws to benefit animals and their human companions. It may be difficult to know which politicians support animal advocacy issues, so you’ll have to “read between the lines” of the political verbiage and use your “gut instincts” based upon the human facts to come to a good decision.
It’s truly ironic that the business of politics, with all the ugly accusations and mudslinging, coincides with the beginning of the holiday season with its messages of love and faith. I like to think of Veterans Day, with the remembrance of sacrifice of all those who have served in our military, as a more appropriate opening of the season.
On Veterans’ Day we tend to focus our remembrances of the sacrifices by men and women. However, animals have a long history of participation in human conflicts.
Of the 60 million soldiers who fought in World War I, more than 9 million were killed. Some 100,000 of those who lost their lives were American. Animals who played a critical role like never before also saw staggering losses of life. Sadly, at least 8 million horses and countless mules and donkeys perished during the war. They died not only from ammunition and shellfire, but also because of appalling conditions, exhaustion and illness. It has also been estimated that one million dogs died during the First World War.
Over the course of World War II both Germany (2.75 million) and the Soviet Union (3.5 million) employed more than 6 million horses. Also, throughout WWII, the United States utilized approximately 20,000 dogs, serving the U.S. Army, Coast Guard and Marine Corps.
About 1,600 military working dogs help keep our nation safe today. With missions spanning land, air and sea, we continue to rely on these military veterans to help keep our nation safe each day.
So please, remember those military veterans who serve today, as well as all those who served and sacrificed for this country in the past. But also, don’t forget not all military veterans walk on two legs. Remember the debt we owe to all those who served in military service and that some walked on four legs.
As we sit down this month to give thanks to all the things we have to be fortunate for, let’s not forget about our furry family members and potential dangers that could happen during the holiday.
Keep the feast on the table, not under it. Eating turkey or turkey skin, sometimes even a small amount, can cause a life-threatening condition in pets known as pancreatitis. Fatty foods are hard for animals to digest and many foods that are healthy for people are poisonous to pets, including onions, raisins, and grapes. If you want to share a Thanksgiving treat with your pet, make, or buy a treat that is made just for them.
No pie or other desserts for your furry family member. Chocolate can be harmful for pets, even though many dogs find it tempting and will sniff it out and eat it. The artificial sweetener xylitol, commonly used in gum and sugar-free baked goods, can be deadly if consumed by dogs or cats.
Yeast dough can cause problems for pets, including painful gas and potentially dangerous bloating.
Put the trash out or lock it up so your pets can’t access it. A turkey carcass sitting out on the carving table or left in a trash container that is open or easily opened could be deadly to your family pet. Dispose of turkey carcasses, bones and anything used to wrap or tie the meat, such as strings, bags and packaging, in a covered, tightly secured trash bag placed in a closed trash container outdoors (or behind a closed, locked door.)
Be cautious of where you place decorative plants. Some flowers and festive plants can be toxic to pets. These include amaryllis, Baby’s Breath, Sweet William, some ferns, hydrangeas and more. The ASPCA has lists of plants that are toxic to dogs and cats, but the safest route is simply to keep your pets away from all plants and table decorations.
Do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian or the 24-hour Pet Poison Helpline immediately at 1-800-213-6680 if you suspect that your animal companion has ingested something or might be injured. Keep these numbers on hand for quicker response — the faster that you can get help, the less your animal companion will suffer and the more likely he or she will make a speedy recovery.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
