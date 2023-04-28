“Our beloved Highland High School…”
This text message, sent by my mother along with a crying emoji, alerted me that Highland High School was engulfed in flames early last Friday morning. Immediately our family group chat was flooded with pictures of the ruins, updates on the fire and old photos from our own days as students amid Highland’s halls.
My parents are proud Highland graduates (Class of 1978) and bought a home within Highland’s boundaries to ensure all four of their children could attend as well (Class of 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2012, respectively). I grew up attending Highland football games in the Mini Dome and listening to the band practice all summer from our home just blocks away. My parents recount tales of Aries the Ram being brought to pep rallies and even being kidnapped by Poky High! I grew up watching my brother on the debate team, observing my oldest sister hit homers on the softball team, and being completely jealous of my other sister as she rode off with friends — all of whom were dressed up in ridiculous attire — to attend various sporting events. In short, being a Ram was just part of being a Sargent.
Unsurprisingly then, I was beyond excited to begin my career at 1800 Bench Road. I couldn’t wait to create memories of my own. Of course, over a decade has passed since I was a student at Highland so I can’t remember everything that happened. I don’t remember all that my teachers taught me, I can’t remember what years I took what courses, I have forgotten some of my classmates’ names, and I definitely have no recollection of my locker combination. But, I do remember the key moments and people who shaped my life and character.
My freshman year I joined the junior varsity volleyball team and thought I would have a joyful experience doing so… then I met my coach, Kristy Tingey (now Green). As my fellow teammates can attest, the woman was terrifying but she could coach! We worked hard, but we were a young team so we didn’t always win. Thankfully, Kristy cared far more about if we played up to our potential.
One fateful evening, we played truly horribly and we lost soundly in an embarrassing fashion. We entered the locker room feeling dejected, then Kristy burst into the room. She was yelling and shouting while we kept our eyes focused on the floor. Toward the end of her tirade, she told us that we didn’t deserve to wear Highland’s name. She informed us not to exit that locker room with anything that bore the school’s name. Upon her departure, we all looked at each other in shock. What were we supposed to wear? On gameday, all players wear school gear from head to toe! I will never forget walking out of that locker room with my clothes inside out so Highland’s name was out of sight.
While some might say that was too much as we were just 14- to 16-year-old girls, that was one of the most defining moments in my life and I am grateful to have experienced it. That day I realized that Highland isn’t just a name or a school. No, Highland High School is a community. Highland is a tapestry of thousands of lives weaving through time from 1963 through today.
Highland for me was Amy Bowie’s literature class reading complicated stories about life and loss. Highland for me was Teri Mitton rapping about biology in an effort to make students care. Highland for me was Officer Mark Daniels giving me a warning when I was clearly speeding back from lunch. Highland for me was Darren White hanging a hammer on his door frame after an active shooter threat because he wanted to protect students with the only item the district would allow him. Highland for me was Vickie Wilde throwing candy at our heads to keep her early-morning history class awake. Highland for me was Chris Belcher convincing me I could have a collegiate career in track and field. Highland for me was Pam Peck (now Fleischman) teaching us the value of democracy and debate long before the political polarization of today. Highland for me was Scott Hansen coaching from a chair after his cancer treatments. And Highland for me was Kristy Tingey (Green) demanding more from a group of girls because she knew we had more to give.
Walls will be rebuilt, the gym will be brought back to life, and choir and band rooms will be filled with music again because Highland High School is so much more than a building. Highland High School is more than lettering on a T-shirt, a ram painted on a wall, or a catchy fight song. Highland High School is us. It’s the teachers, staff, parents, students and fans that have come together for the last six decades in an effort to improve lives, share victories, and endure losses.
Highland High School may be broken and smoldering today, but there are too many good people from this community who bear its name to ever let it stay that way.
