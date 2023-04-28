Jessica Sargent

“Our beloved Highland High School…”

This text message, sent by my mother along with a crying emoji, alerted me that Highland High School was engulfed in flames early last Friday morning. Immediately our family group chat was flooded with pictures of the ruins, updates on the fire and old photos from our own days as students amid Highland’s halls.

Jessica Sargent was born and raised in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High Scool. She is a former collegiate track athlete (2012-2016), a two time Idaho State University graduate (BA, MA) and is currently a full-time instructor at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.

