Mike Garrity NEW mug (copy)

Mike Garrity

Thanks to objections by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council the Forest Service dropped its huge South Plateau logging project last year. Because the plan called for thousands of acres of clearcuts on the very border of Yellowstone National Park, it violated the existing Forest Plan's restrictions on how many miles of roads could be built in grizzly habitat as well as destroying habitat for elk, lynx, pine martens and wolverines. 

When the Forest Service pulled the decision, the agency said it would try again when the newly-revised Forest Plan was in place. What the Forest Service did not tell the public was that the revised Custer Gallatin Forest Plan eliminated all of the wildlife protection standards found in the old Forest Plan — including science-backed restrictions on the amount of logging roads that can be bulldozed in grizzly bear habitat since most grizzlies are killed within about 500 yards of a road.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.