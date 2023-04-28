The trio of see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil are one wicked troop of monkeys. A close-knit clan; they share the same middle name and apparently they have the same father.
First, let’s remind ourselves what see no evil and speak no evil are all about. Then we’ll have a look at hear no evil.
The first of the three monkeys, see no evil, hides its eyes and pretends not to see the inevitable folly and failures of woke-based decisions based on equity criteria. This monkey blindly rejects biology and falls from its tree trying to perform mental trans-gymnastics with its eyes closed. The see no evil monkey wants to dazzle kids with a kaleidoscope of sexual themes and images before chaste children can even name the colors of the rainbow. This monkey can’t even see that printing a billion c-notes causes inflation and bank failures.
The second monkey, speak no evil, covers its mouth and won’t challenge the abuses of the Biden Administration’s weaponized, two-tiered justice system. Worse yet, this is the monkey that abuses powerful courtroom weapons to destroy their political foes. Today the left is gorging themselves on the ham sandwich-like indictment of President Trump. We’ll see if they’ve bitten off more than they can chew.
The third monkey in the troop, hear no evil, is the anti-free-speech monkey. Forget about bananas and peanuts, this monkey thrives on censorship.
This is the monkey that throws offal accusations of “racist”, pitches piles of putrid alphabetic phobias, and slings stinky charges of miss-information at anyone walking past their cage who’s not speaking woke monkey gibberish.
Most folks know to stay well away from these gross animals, but the zookeepers in many schools and universities, along with woke pundits, clueless entertainers, and dutiful Democratic politicians, have opened the cage doors and prodded their pet primates into action. Now the beasts are loose and show up screaming and shouting anywhere that free speech might challenge the progressive orthodoxy of the left.
Let’s drop by the university’s monkey cage and see what the fuss is all about. When was the last time a conservative or even a moderate speaker was given a respectful hearing at a woke university? Sounds like the scholars and staff in many of our universities are either ignorant of our Bill of Rights or just close minded, rude fanatics.
What will happen when the howling infants in Stanford and Yale law schools pass their bar exams and begin working in the criminal justice system with no regard for the Bill of Rights? Seems we’ve fallen quite a ways from, “I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” (Evelyn Beatrice Hall).
In contrast, hear no evil monkeys react to alternate points of view like monkeys do when another troop enters their territory. The hear no evil troop attacks. The news is replete with examples of near riots erupting over esteemed speakers on or near campuses.
Just last week a college swimmer, Riley Gaines, was overwhelmed, assaulted, and shouted down at San Francisco State University by a violent mob screaming, “Trans-women are women.” Their biology professors should be heard on this point, but they fear the mob.
It’s a crime when a co-ed like Riley Gaines is physically attacked while attempting to give a speech about men competing in women’s sports. She is, after all, an expert witness on losing to trans-women. Now she has to swim against the tide of rabid wokeness as well as men.
No discussion of “hear no evil” would be complete without giving President Joe Biden his due. I’m not going to dwell on all the times he’s turned his back on the press and shuffled off stage without listening to any questions. Instead I’m captivated by a President who can speak without actually hearing himself.
President Biden recently spoke about our humiliating defeat and our withdrawal from Afghanistan. “The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill of our military, our diplomats, and our intelligence professionals.” Can Biden hear himself? Was he having another demented episode and imagined it was V-J Day, 1945?
Poor planning coupled with clumsy execution resulted in a rout as we fled from Afghanistan. We abandoned thousands of intact military weapons, vehicles, and helicopters. We left hundreds of Americans behind. The Afghan army we trained for years held up for just a few days after we pulled out. Our “intelligence” community missed that one completely. Oh sure, our diplomats were right on top of things as President Ashraf Ghana packed up a suitcase of our money and fled Afghanistan.
Biden speaks, but does not hear himself when he proudly proclaims the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a great success; expertly inspired by his personal leadership. But just in case you think the Afghanistan debacle was actually a terrible failure, Biden wants you to know that it was really Trump’s fault. Try to unpack that logic if you can. As Biden himself would say, “Come on man.”
From the day he took office Biden had no problem unwinding every order, policy, and program Trump put in place. But in this Afghanistan thing alone Biden claims he had to steadfastly ride on Trump’s coattails. As if Biden’s team actually followed Trump’s plan anyway.
We’ve uncovered a lot of monkey business in these columns about see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil. They are a wicked triad that’s defying science and reason, upending our laws and institutions, and trying to cancel even the memory of what makes America unique and great. These are not cute, playful chimps. They all have the same last name. Remember it.
P.S. I’m wrapping up this “evil monkey” metaphor now. If I stretch it any further it might break.
