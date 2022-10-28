The anticipation leading up to Halloween was sometimes more than I could bear as a child. The annual candy cascade started days before the spooky night.
Oh, it’s very subtle at first. Innocently enough, my mother would pick up a few bags of “bite size” candy bars and slyly hide them in the cupboard right behind the corroded jar of wheat germ my older brother had planned to add to his morning oatmeal to build muscles but quickly lost his taste for.
It wasn’t long, say five minutes, before we kids uncovered the secret hideaway and began to pilfer candy bar after candy bar, leaving a telltale tinfoil trail. Naturally, Dad had to step in and cut off the gravy train, only to make a mental note of the location and soon undertake his own stealthy sugar heist.
So, thanks to Dad and we kids, by Halloween night all the “good stuff” was gone. The costumed beggars at our door had to be satisfied with one of those peanut butter-tasting rock-hard lumps permanently sealed with something like Gorilla Glue inside orange or black paper, which you had to scratch and claw at until finally giving up, eating candy and paper combined and endangering every dental filling in your mouth.
One hazard for the parents or older kids left at home on Halloween to hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters was that they ended up eating more candy than they handed out, creating such a sugar buzz that by the end of the night they could start jitterbugging around the house like Spider-Man, Batman and Superman all morphed into Glucoseman.
As far as the availability of an abundance of Halloween candy treats for kids and adults alike, that has certainly not changed. But some things have.
First, I marvel at how many kids today are accompanied by their parents when out on Halloween night. As far as I can recall, my parents never did that. It was basically a matter of “wait until you’re old enough to go with friends,” which in some cases was more dangerous than going solo.
The practice of Trunk-or-Treat, which didn’t start until the 1990s, is now extremely popular and offers a safe alternative. Whereas, when I was a kid out roaming the streets on Halloween night, there were more perils lurking than just a sugar rush.
For example, Halloween masks have come a long way since I was young. Back in the 1950s, kids were pretty much limited to those stiff plastic black masks which covered around the eyes and the top of the nose. You know, the kind with a single thin elastic strap holding it on that snapped if you so much as sneezed.
While out trick-or-treating, it was simply impossible to keep the eyeholes lined up with your eyeballs. Start running to get to the next house and you had plastic jabbing you in the eye, or you were momentarily blinded by the entire mask sliding down over your eyes. In addition, the plastic over the nose could cause complications with breathing.
Parents back then didn’t seem to worry obsessively about minor stuff like their children being able to see and breathe while out roaming the streets at night. About the only warning I ever recall them giving me was “Stay out of trouble.”
And opportunities for trouble were abundant. From rolling car tires filled with blazing gasoline down city streets to egging friends and unfriendly houses not handing out treats, the variety of tricks was limitless.
Like me, most kids I knew back then had a favorite treat to pursue on Halloween night: full-sized candy bars like Baby Ruth, Snickers or Hershey chocolate. Getting those gave a kid bragging rights.
There might be only one family in the entire neighborhood wealthy enough to hand out those prized candy bars. Since word about which house was giving them out would travel fast amongst the kids, it was every kid for himself in a mad dash, crooked mask hindering every step, to get there before the supply ran out.
Once reaching the house, competition was fierce with lots of pushing and reaching while maneuvering for position to receive a candy bar. And it was not unusual to hear the parent at the door query a youngster, “Say, weren’t you here earlier?”
A Halloween hazard that you never hear about today, but we had to deal with as kids, is bag snatchers. These were older kids who saw no need to waste time and energy walking around to collect candy.
Instead, these kids would simply wait until they were sure that treat bags out on the street were getting full, then they would run up behind victims, snatch the bags out of their hands, and run like the dickens while cackling like the Wicked Witch of the West.
Today, folks would call these troublemakers “bullies,” but we had much more colorful names for them back then.
Around this time of year, I sometimes wonder whatever became of those kids that were bag snatchers. What did they grow up to be? I have my theories, but I will keep them to myself.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.