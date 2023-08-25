Todd Thomas NEW

A couple weeks ago, I had the privilege of spending a few hours in Santaquin, Utah, visiting my daughter and her little family. This unit includes her Los Angeles Lakers- and Star Wars-obsessed husband and two adorable little grandsons nicknamed “Tater-bug” and “Fry Sauce.” Tater is 3 years old and Fry Sauce is about 8 months. Despite just a three-hour drive time, I have not had a face-to-face visit in about six months.

We enjoyed some fine Mexican food, took neighborhood walks and played combat with lightsabers. Tater knows the game and did a fine acting job by falling to the floor in agony as I “got him.” Camera phones snapped plenty of photos, one of which inspired these written thoughts.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

