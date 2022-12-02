Kelly Boodry

Kelly Boodry

Now that Black Friday is behind us, we have officially entered the holiday shopping season. Let the struggles begin on finding that perfect gift to show our appreciation to all those who enrich our lives. Will it be a diamond ring or necklace for that endearing wife, or the Corvette for the devoted husband? Too rich for your gift giving budget? Then how about a gift of true love, that unconditional love and devotion a pet can bring into a person’s life. Right? WRONG!

Unfortunately, there are often those who don't think this decision through and the pet ends up suffering as a result when the gift getter's initial enthusiasm for their new animal has subsided. Animals such as cats and dogs may seem like a great gift idea because of the way your four-legged family member makes you feel each day. But unlike other holiday gifts, pets should be extremely personal and come with a serious commitment.

