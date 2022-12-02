Now that Black Friday is behind us, we have officially entered the holiday shopping season. Let the struggles begin on finding that perfect gift to show our appreciation to all those who enrich our lives. Will it be a diamond ring or necklace for that endearing wife, or the Corvette for the devoted husband? Too rich for your gift giving budget? Then how about a gift of true love, that unconditional love and devotion a pet can bring into a person’s life. Right? WRONG!
Unfortunately, there are often those who don't think this decision through and the pet ends up suffering as a result when the gift getter's initial enthusiasm for their new animal has subsided. Animals such as cats and dogs may seem like a great gift idea because of the way your four-legged family member makes you feel each day. But unlike other holiday gifts, pets should be extremely personal and come with a serious commitment.
Never, ever, give a pet as a surprise gift! The following is only a few of the many reasons this is a bad idea:
— A person should connect with a pet.
— Pets are a huge financial responsibility.
— Pets are not objects or a photo-op.
— The holidays are a busy, stressful time for even the most well-adjusted pet.
The goal should always be to set this future pet up for success in a home that provides the animal with a lifetime of love and care. Dogs and cats can live for many years. In fact, I’m considering a trust in my will for a couple furry family members who I suspect will outlive me. Simply put, animals depend on and trust their owners to take care of them, always.
For anyone considering giving a pet to a child, consider the following:
— Is the child old enough to help with the care of the pet?
— Do the parents have the time and desire needed to help with pet-care responsibilities?
— If parents veto the idea of giving a dog or cat to a youngster, a small pet is not an alternative answer. Even small pets, such as a hamster or gerbil, live for several years and require consistent care.
As many of us know, pet care is not for someone whose heart is not in it. Also, some folks may think their aging parents would enjoy the companionship of an animal. While this may be true, do the parents have the time and resources for proper care? Do they have the energy for dog walks or keeping a litter box clean?
The additional expense of a pet may put too much strain on the budget — especially if the pet becomes ill or needs extraordinary care of some sort. Will the older adult worry about what will happen to their pet if they pass before it does? Aging parents are not guaranteed to stay in good health. What happens if they no longer live in their own home or do not remain in good health for the duration of the pet’s lifetime?
Each of us is attracted to different potential pets for different reasons just as we like different humans for different reasons. If, after talking to the intended recipient of a gift pet, the idea is appealing, let the soon-to-be-owner choose the animal. The recipient may prefer an older animal that already is house broken. Other recipients may treasure the bonding time they would have with a new puppy or kitten.
Local rescue organizations and shelters are currently very challenged with the number of animals who would love to be adopted by a caring home. A visit with animals from a rescue or shelter with a potential animal recipient can be a special outing in and of itself.
Animal rescues and local shelters, who have adoption events year around, will also have holiday themed events during the season. For example, the Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue folks will be holding the second annual “12 Strays of Christmas” at PetsMart from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be pet photos, raffle drawings, a silent auction and the opportunity for someone to be adopted by that special animal.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
