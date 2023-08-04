Todd Thomas NEW

Two things my Dad enjoyed were card games and music. TV was not his thing other than a sporting event. He much preferred putting a record album on the turntable and positioning himself on the bed to play solitaire. I learned the intricacies of solitaire from him and have completed the circle by teaching the game to my grandson Peanut. The card table was occasionally set up for friends to come play Pinochle or Hearts, card games popular in his generation. I also learned to play Hearts with him and my brothers as it requires more than two players. A simpler card game than Pinochle, one step above Gin Rummy. For those unfamiliar, Gin Rummy was a two-player game consisting of 10 dealt cards and the goal was to draw and lay down cards until you had a full hand of matching sets or consecutive numbered cards, etc. You would lay your hand of cards down, and yell, “Gin!”

Dad was very adept at card games. I have wondered if he did not have a near perfect memory for cards as it seemed he could always remember the cards already played and face down on the deck. On one of our overnight stays in Las Vegas, he sat me down at a Blackjack table and let me blow through a few dollars trying to learn the strategies of that game. I think if he aspired to do so, he could have been one of those “card counters” the casinos do not like but he was too financially conservative to take the risk.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

