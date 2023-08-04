Two things my Dad enjoyed were card games and music. TV was not his thing other than a sporting event. He much preferred putting a record album on the turntable and positioning himself on the bed to play solitaire. I learned the intricacies of solitaire from him and have completed the circle by teaching the game to my grandson Peanut. The card table was occasionally set up for friends to come play Pinochle or Hearts, card games popular in his generation. I also learned to play Hearts with him and my brothers as it requires more than two players. A simpler card game than Pinochle, one step above Gin Rummy. For those unfamiliar, Gin Rummy was a two-player game consisting of 10 dealt cards and the goal was to draw and lay down cards until you had a full hand of matching sets or consecutive numbered cards, etc. You would lay your hand of cards down, and yell, “Gin!”
Dad was very adept at card games. I have wondered if he did not have a near perfect memory for cards as it seemed he could always remember the cards already played and face down on the deck. On one of our overnight stays in Las Vegas, he sat me down at a Blackjack table and let me blow through a few dollars trying to learn the strategies of that game. I think if he aspired to do so, he could have been one of those “card counters” the casinos do not like but he was too financially conservative to take the risk.
This was a wintertime, two or three nights a week activity for the two of us. From his vinyl record collection he would select one from a variety of Big Band genres. Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw or Benny Goodman. He had a Boots Randolph selection that served as an inspiration to my eventual choice of the saxophone as my musical instrument. Something that delighted him and benefitted me splendidly into my college days as a music performance student for the first couple years.
The scoring system for Gin Rummy was simple and went something like this: 20 points for attaining Gin or a match of all 10 cards in your hand. Plus the points of unmatched cards from the opposing player’s hand. First one to 100 points wins the game. Our deal was a penny a point and a notepad was used to keep a cumulative score of our games. Dad was in charge of recording the scores and I actually did my share of winning in comparison to other competitive things we did, referring to the free throw contests. Here is where I still giggle. I do not have the notepad to prove it, but I am pretty sure he never paid out my winnings! We joked about it over the years of reminiscing. I used to tease him that the amount owed was accruing interest but he would just grin. I never became a card game aficionado, but the love of music was born and developed during those winter nights. I have many of those big band songs saved on my Spotify app. Listening to those songs floods back the image of him and me sprawled on his bed, drawing and slapping down cards.
I can forgive the debt, both principal and interest because I did get paid. Double and even triple. All my cards were “matched” from the one on one listening to Tommy Dorsey and Gin Rummy marathons with my dad. Thanks, Dad. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.