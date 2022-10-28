Michael Strickland

Michael Strickland

So you’re selling Mary Kay, Scentsy, real estate, retail or business-to-business products? You live for that sometimes elusive but always thrilling moment when you close a deal. You love to help people. You chase challenges and have a passion for hitting and exceeding goals. For a long time, sales was shrouded in a murky mix of tradition, folklore, personal experiences and intuition. There was a need for greater research and consumer theory to help better understand the motives and behaviors of customers. An upcoming resource, part of the Sales Masterclass at Idaho State University, offers solid solutions. Coming up on Nov. 4, this clinic will reveal the strategies and tactics of successful “rainmakers.” It trains you to identify real decision-makers, get commitments and eliminate think-it-overs.

You deserve the best: “Sales presentations can be formal or informal, in front of a single buyer or an entire company,” writes Shane Hunt, Dean of the Idaho State University College of Business, in his textbook “Professional Selling.” “They can take place in a boardroom, a lumber yard or just about any place you can imagine. Regardless of the setting, salespeople who are prepared and who select the most appropriate type of sales presentation can increase their likelihood of closing the sale.” It pays to be clear and specific. Strategies can range from asking open-ended questions to getting the prospect to speak about their needs, to listening and assertively following up after an objection. Sales closings — getting prospects to accept the deal and sign — are how reps hit quotas and how companies increase revenues.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.