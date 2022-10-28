So you’re selling Mary Kay, Scentsy, real estate, retail or business-to-business products? You live for that sometimes elusive but always thrilling moment when you close a deal. You love to help people. You chase challenges and have a passion for hitting and exceeding goals. For a long time, sales was shrouded in a murky mix of tradition, folklore, personal experiences and intuition. There was a need for greater research and consumer theory to help better understand the motives and behaviors of customers. An upcoming resource, part of the Sales Masterclass at Idaho State University, offers solid solutions. Coming up on Nov. 4, this clinic will reveal the strategies and tactics of successful “rainmakers.” It trains you to identify real decision-makers, get commitments and eliminate think-it-overs.
You deserve the best: “Sales presentations can be formal or informal, in front of a single buyer or an entire company,” writes Shane Hunt, Dean of the Idaho State University College of Business, in his textbook “Professional Selling.” “They can take place in a boardroom, a lumber yard or just about any place you can imagine. Regardless of the setting, salespeople who are prepared and who select the most appropriate type of sales presentation can increase their likelihood of closing the sale.” It pays to be clear and specific. Strategies can range from asking open-ended questions to getting the prospect to speak about their needs, to listening and assertively following up after an objection. Sales closings — getting prospects to accept the deal and sign — are how reps hit quotas and how companies increase revenues.
Practice. Practice. Practice: Engage in effective sales closing techniques under different circumstances, so that they work best all of the time, with varying types of customers. From walking prospects through the demo, to answering every single one of their questions, sales professionals need to invest an enormous amount of time into closing deals. You are expected to produce the best win rates for your efforts. So there are many closing techniques that have been developed over the years. They are ways of smoothly weaving closure into your sales pitch — giving you the best possible chances to achieve your desired outcome — without having to resort to overly aggressive tactics. Those run the risk of derailing the business relationship before it begins.
Assume the best: Act as if your prospect is ready to close. This can help motivate them to buy. Say something like, “We have three packages, which one would you like?” or “Can we get started now to meet your needs?” The goal is to bring positivity. Demonstrating good intentions can earn trust. When you ask assumptive questions, the customer’s mind shifts into a decision-making mode.
Work in increments: Take deliberate steps to qualify your prospect more, moving them along your sales pipeline. You can then tailor your sales pitch to the needs of your customers and build an air of confidence that helps you close, even with your more resistant people. Top sales representatives have prospects making smaller promises, or mini-closes, while working towards the larger deal.
Highlight testimonials.:Testimonials build trust. They tell your leads that someone had a positive experience with your products and company. Since testimonials aren't "salesy," they help overcome skepticism. And since they aren't written in your voice, they stand out as candid and unbiased accounts of how well your product works.
List the pros and cons: Have your lead list the upsides and challenges of buying your product. This is a great tactic for helping prospects to see a clear picture of why they should move forward. Be sure to guide them to point out more pros than cons. Emphasize benefits that outweigh all costs.
Summarize the transaction: Reiterate the items the prospect is hopefully purchasing (stressing the value and benefits) in an effort to get them to act. For example: “So we have the Idaho State Bengal season ticket package with VIP parking, guaranteed tailgating and our complimentary Orange and Black swag package. Would you like to pick it up or have it mailed?” By packaging previously agreed-upon points into one impressive summary, you're helping prospects visualize what they're truly getting out of the deal.
Getting to "yes" requires great persistence and a lot of patience. People often act like they are a no before they evolve to a yes. Many people in sales give up before they reach that crucial point. Closing sales is both an art and a science. It changes over time. Move past outdated and ineffective techniques. Learn from sales experts. Progress on your journey to close like a boss in today’s world. For more information see: cetrain.isu.edu/masterclass.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches at Idaho State University and Boise State University.
