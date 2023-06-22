Young children's early experiences with learning are critically important to their later success. How can parents, preschool and primary teachers make sure that those engagements are as positive as possible, particularly in today's complex world? Expectations for children and teachers have dramatically increased. Technology is changing the nature of what we think of as literacy. With these factors in mind, kindergarten readiness is more important than ever.
Thank you to the many readers who reached out responding to my previous article about things you can do this summer for your little ones. As I mentioned, my recently published list was by no means exhaustive. Here are further tips to help your child cope successfully with the kindergarten challenge.
Teach them to correctly spell their names: All children at this level should have an idea of how to do this. They should also be aware of uppercase and lowercase letters.
Practice attentive listening: Introduce your children to basic strategies including eye contact, follow-up questions and limiting interruptions. Play listening games and show them what an active listener looks like.
Make sure they can dress themselves: This life skill helps wean off that extra workload from your morning routine. It also is an advantage for your student as well as their teacher.
Visit the school: Sometimes, it is best to walk around the facility with your child several times before the first day. This helps them familiarize themselves with the environment, minimizing anxiety and nervousness.
Meet the teacher: Doing this will aid rapport and enhance performance. It will help your child trust the teacher and feel more comfortable with instructions.
Develop their social and emotional skills: Can they cooperate with peers? This includes sharing, taking turns and problem solving. Help them listen, follow directions, express themselves, ask for help and respect adults. Your child will also need to be able to empathize with others, regulate their emotions and behaviors, and separate easily from parents.
Go shopping with your child: School means new clothes, books, bags, shoes and lunch boxes. Take them shopping to purchase these items. The kids should be the ones to pick things out. This experience helps them become familiar with their possessions. It is useful especially when they have to keep their items close to similar products from other kids. Your child will be more likely to bring back their bag rather than someone else’s.
Create a positive learning environment at home: Make sure that your child has a quiet place to read and do homework, and that they have access to books, toys and other materials that encourage learning.
Talk to your child about their day: Ask them about what they learned, what they did and who they played with. This will help you to stay involved in their learning journey and identify any areas where they need additional support.
Be supportive and encouraging: Let your child know that you believe in them and that you are there to help them succeed. This will produce the confidence they need to tackle future challenges.
Track your child's development: Every child develops at their own pace, but it's helpful to know if yours is meeting typical milestones, skills most children have by a certain age. How your child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves can tell you a lot. For physical development, can your child walk, run, jump and climb? Can they use their hands to grasp objects and manipulate them? Under cognitive development, can your child follow simple instructions? Can they answer simple questions? Can they begin to solve simple problems? If you have any questions or concerns, talk to your pediatrician.
Partner with your local library: The Idaho Commission for Libraries offers a grant to build the capacity of Idaho public libraries to better prepare preschool children to be successful in school. The Kindergarten Readiness grant provides state funding to help public libraries partner with their local school districts and other community partners to reach children and their families before they enter school. Read more at libraries.idaho.gov/rtm/kinder-grant.
Kindergarten readiness matters. The more prepared children are both academically and emotionally, the more successful learners they will become. The first few years are critical to help young children navigate and transition to a variety of settings and situations. With your support, your child can do this smoothly. Providing a high-quality education for children before the age of five results in tremendous long-term benefits.
Michael Strickland studies at Idaho State University and teaches at Boise State University.
