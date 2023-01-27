A recent 2024 GOP Primary Tracker poll of potential Republican primary voters shows Donald Trump trouncing Ron DeSantis by 19 points in a hypothetical GOP primary match-up. Votes were also cast for Mike Pence, Liz Cheney and Nikki Haley, among others.

Inexplicably, the one person most clearly qualified to be the front-runner for the Republican nomination for President in 2024 is entirely omitted from the poll. Of course, I am referring to newly elected Republican member of the House of Representatives George Santos, aka Anthony Santos, aka George Devolder, aka Anthony Zabrovsky, aka George Anthony Santos-Devolder, aka Kitara Ravache.

Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.

