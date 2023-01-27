A recent 2024 GOP Primary Tracker poll of potential Republican primary voters shows Donald Trump trouncing Ron DeSantis by 19 points in a hypothetical GOP primary match-up. Votes were also cast for Mike Pence, Liz Cheney and Nikki Haley, among others.
Inexplicably, the one person most clearly qualified to be the front-runner for the Republican nomination for President in 2024 is entirely omitted from the poll. Of course, I am referring to newly elected Republican member of the House of Representatives George Santos, aka Anthony Santos, aka George Devolder, aka Anthony Zabrovsky, aka George Anthony Santos-Devolder, aka Kitara Ravache.
Seems like just yesterday that reality-television star Donald Trump floated down from the heavens on a gilded escalator in his New York tower and proclaimed, “Wow. Woah. That is some group of people. Thousands!” referring to a couple dozen supporters present for his presidential-campaign announcement.
Now it’s George Santos, survivor of a broad daylight mugging on 5th Avenue, an “assassination attempt,” COVID, a brain tumor, vandalism and name-calling by fellow GOP politicians such as “nutty as a fruitcake” and “bunny boiler,” who has exploded or, rather, slithered into the presidential contenders spotlight.
Santos is a self-proclaimed “proud American Jew” or Catholic, depending on which is more politically favorable at the moment, whose grandparents were born in either Ukraine, Belgium or Brazil, then fled to escape “socialism… communism and the Holocaust.”
None of the other GOP presidential candidates can possibly match the rags-to-riches story of Santos whose mother was born in either Belgium or Brazil, spoke no English according to friends and, in her son’s own words, was the “first female executive at a major financial institution” in the U.S., while simultaneously employed as a domestic worker, home-care nurse and cook.
The heart-wrenching tale that will surely appeal to voters is, as Santos has tweeted, “9/11 claimed my mother’s life” in 2001 as she worked inside the World Trade Center, was “caught up in the ash cloud,” and died 15 years later in 2016.
Santos stated that he attended Horace Mann School, an elite preparatory school. But, sadly, he had to withdraw since his family could not afford it. In apparent retaliation, the school has erased any record of Santos’ attendance there. Eventually, he earned a high school equivalency diploma.
According to Santos, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Baruch College, the No. 1 ranked public college in New York State, graduating summa cum laude with a 3.89 grade point average.
Apparently, Santos thought that summa cum laude meant graduating “without ever attending one class,” as he later admitted to the New York Times, "I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning.” Such an admission just goes to show how honest the Republican representative truly is.
Santos has also claimed to hold a master of business administration from New York University and no doubt would if he could enroll there (see above paragraph).
Santos’ work history is rather complex and difficult to follow. That’s particularly true when one has worked for companies that shut down long ago due to Ponzi-scheme accusations.
Citigroup is one of the more reputable companies where Santos claimed to have been employed. Remarkably, records indicate that at the same time he was employed as a Dish Network customer service representative. Talk about a multi-tasker.
Santos also claimed to have worked for Goldman Sachs. But after neither company could verify his past employment, he later told the New York Post that “worked for” was a “poor choice of words.”
Further enhancing Santos’ presidential election chances are his past efforts to rescue animals. Santos has stated that he started a charity named Friends of Pets United, which has trapped, neutered and released thousands of cats.
Santos does not specify, but we assume that he is referring to stray or feral cats, and that he was not out trapping pet cats lounging in their owners’ yards or cat napping on front porches.
Yet, it’s hard to be sure since Friends of Pets United is a rather stealthy operation that has no website and for which the IRS has no record of its existence.
While working for the Dish Network, Santos told coworkers that his family was wealthy and that he owned 13 rental properties in New York City. He then repeated the claim while running for Congress.
Following his 2022 election win, Santos admitted that his claim was false, and he did not own any real estate. Which is perfectly understandable since he could not possibly have enough time to manage extensive real estate holdings while running around catching and neutering thousands of cats.
Based on all these accomplishments and the fact that he has proclaimed, “We need to restore American confidence in the United States government,” it’s totally conceivable that George Santos will run away with the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Now, I realize that some folks will say, “That’s preposterous. All of these claims and more that George Santos has made have been shown to be false. What you are proposing is that Republicans will nominate a pathological liar to be the next president of the United States!”
To which I would reply: “So? They’ve done it before.”
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
