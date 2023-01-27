Todd Thomas NEW

Let’s talk about my Mom and her obsession with church hymns. She won’t be reading this (as far as I know) so I can honestly say that my dear Mom did not possess the best singing voice. She sang the soprano part, at least I think that was what she was attempting. She couldn’t read music and thought that the louder she sang, the better it would sound. I remember sitting next to her in church and feeling a bit embarrassed as her voice was loud and clear over all the other attendees. But she deserves credit for the effort.

Church service was very important to her and, therefore, hymns were also important. She certainly had her favorites. Picture the scenario where two siblings in a home are fussing and fighting, like siblings do. From the kitchen, you hear Mom warbling away, “There is beauty all around, when there’s love at home.” Message received from the mom who could easily have been a travel agent for guilt trips.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

