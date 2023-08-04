Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

I’ve been known to surprise my wife and invite merchant marine sailors from Argentina I met in line at Walmart to my home. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has a busy port.) When we lived in Texas I once brought an extended Mexican family home unannounced. Mom, Dad, teens and toddlers were stranded on the side of the road on I-45. One evening a two-car family showed up next to our campsite in Yellowstone without food or cooking gear. This pastor and his brood of 10 children had come from West Virginia for a church convention and on a lark thought it would be fun to camp in Yellowstone. They were asking about vending machines in the visitors center before they joined my family for campfire fun, fajitas and baked apples.

My wife, God bless her, puts up with these spontaneous acts. The point I’m making is that I have the freedom to associate with whomever I please. The opposite is true, too. I don’t have to invite anyone I don’t care to into my home either. I have the freedom to associate with whom I chose and the freedom to not associate as well. You are free to agree or disagree with my choices, but my standards for who I chose to let into my home are mine alone. This holds for groups as well as individuals.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.