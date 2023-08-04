I’ve been known to surprise my wife and invite merchant marine sailors from Argentina I met in line at Walmart to my home. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has a busy port.) When we lived in Texas I once brought an extended Mexican family home unannounced. Mom, Dad, teens and toddlers were stranded on the side of the road on I-45. One evening a two-car family showed up next to our campsite in Yellowstone without food or cooking gear. This pastor and his brood of 10 children had come from West Virginia for a church convention and on a lark thought it would be fun to camp in Yellowstone. They were asking about vending machines in the visitors center before they joined my family for campfire fun, fajitas and baked apples.
My wife, God bless her, puts up with these spontaneous acts. The point I’m making is that I have the freedom to associate with whomever I please. The opposite is true, too. I don’t have to invite anyone I don’t care to into my home either. I have the freedom to associate with whom I chose and the freedom to not associate as well. You are free to agree or disagree with my choices, but my standards for who I chose to let into my home are mine alone. This holds for groups as well as individuals.
While the freedom of association is not mentioned per say in the Constitution, the courts have ruled repeatedly that unions, the NAACP, political parties and religious organizations have the right to control their membership and reject participants who don’t share the core values and goals of the organization or group. Freedom of association is right up there with the other freedoms listed in the Bill of Rights.
Which brings us to the clamor for open primaries here in Idaho. Ah, how the columns in the newspaper and the letters to the editor decry the “extreme,” the “radical,” the “threat to democracy” posed by the more traditional swing in the Republican Party. “Where have the wise, accommodating Republicans gone?” the open minded progressives lament.
I can tell you why the Republican Party has moved toward the traditional values and priorities of society and of public policy. It’s because many of the policies and initiatives offered by and inflicted upon us by the progressive left are considered unwholesome, harmful, and illogical by many members of the Republican Party.
This revival in the Republican Party’s ranks has those with opposing views and values wringing their hands and looking for quick-fix “solutions to the problem.” No. 1 on their list of quick fixes is the open primary.
The left moans that because Idaho is a rather red state the Republican Party’s primary is actually the de facto election. This may be so, but why is that a “problem” that needs to be “fixed” by changing the rules of the political system and diluting the freedom of association?
Idaho is what the citizens of Idaho want it to be. Today and for a long time now what most Idahoans want is a conservative, traditional values state. The “right” has not gone “radical.” It’s the left that has been pushing unaccountable changes in public policy, social traditions, and the very definitions of our language.
I would never let some stranger decide who I should welcome into my home. What self-defeating logic is there to allow who knows who, including radical progressives, to decide which Republican Party candidates should stand for election as a Republican. Let the left nominate who they will under whatever party banner or brand name they choose. The Democrats may endorse whatever standards, values and candidates they like for their political party. However, it defeats the freedom to associate and the freedom not to associate to allow voters to have a say about the slate of candidates put forth by a political party they don’t choose to join and may even actively oppose.
If Democrats can’t get their candidates elected that’s not some form of nefarious disenfranchisement or voter nullification. It’s democracy in action. To allow folks who are not associated (registered) Republicans to have an open primary say in my party’s suite of candidates would actually be a real form of voter disenfranchisement. My preference for the Republican candidates of my choice would be actually diluted and nullified by the open primary choices of those who are not associated with the Republican Party.
Worse, those who passionately seek to harm the ”other party” can (and in other states have been known to) use the open primary system to sabotage the will of the opposing party’s membership by block voting for a less electable candidate. Here’s a hypothetical litmus test to illustrate the ingeniousness of the left’s cry for an open primary system. If Idaho were a solid blue state, would the left be crying for an open primary system?
If a moderate (aka accommodating, compromising, less principled) Republican can sway the party and win the Republican primary, well and good. If those registered with (associated with) the Republican Party choose a less compromising candidate with a mainstream view of values it’s not a “problem,” it’s not fascism, and the sky is not falling. It’s just a fact. Only the losers see this as a “problem” and want to change the rules.
Should the Republican Party get too far afield from the will of the voters, they will lose in general elections. There is no logical reason to pre-punish the Republican party by letting those with non-Republican values associate themselves to the Republican Party as spoilers in an open primary.
Every voter can make their preferences known at the election ballot box regardless of their political party association. It’s not the fault of any political party that someone’s preferred candidate isn’t on the ballot. Ballot access requirements for candidates are pretty low. A thousand signatures or less and at most $500 will get anyone of the requisite age and residency on the ballot.
Furthermore, an open primary would actually be the election itself. There would be no need for another election in November as all the Republican candidates likely to win in red Idaho (so complains the left) would have had their exposure to the will of the general electorate in an open primary.
In summary, the open primary system is just a variation of the practice of voting without valid identification. An open primary would frustrate and diminish my right to collectively associate or not associate with the political party of my choice.
