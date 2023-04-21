Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

I admit it: I really wanted Dominion vs. FOX to go to trial, and I was disappointed when it didn’t.

Sure, in their settlement FOX conceded that they knowingly pushed information they knew was false and allowed statements to go unchallenged that any responsible journalist would have shut down in a New York minute, but I was still eager to see how it would have played out in court. I was also eager to see how a jury of Americans, who have grown up in an era where the words “journalism” and “ethics” are becoming mutually exclusive, would even be able to craft a responsible verdict.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Old Crow

So when does the rest of the media get sued for

Russiagate? Burying the Hunter laptop? Pushing the poison vaccines?

Report Add Reply
guest2300

I got vaccinated because I wanted to turn into a gay frog... unfortunately it hasn't happened just yet. I'm still stuck in the body of someone who pays for the Idaho State Journal

Report Add Reply
guest2313

Hello old crow otherwise know as (big daddy pimp) i would like to schedule a little pow wow to discuss the ISJ Lore

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.