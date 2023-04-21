I admit it: I really wanted Dominion vs. FOX to go to trial, and I was disappointed when it didn’t.
Sure, in their settlement FOX conceded that they knowingly pushed information they knew was false and allowed statements to go unchallenged that any responsible journalist would have shut down in a New York minute, but I was still eager to see how it would have played out in court. I was also eager to see how a jury of Americans, who have grown up in an era where the words “journalism” and “ethics” are becoming mutually exclusive, would even be able to craft a responsible verdict.
That’s because these days, opinion networks like FOX, Newsmax, MSNBC and CNN make little or no effort to maturely examine both sides of serious issues, so viewers can decide for themselves how to respond.
And how it gets this bad? Because we asked for it. The opinion networks do what they do because focus groups and audience research told them that giving viewers unbiased information with which to form fact-driven opinions is just too much work for their viewers. The research showed most modern news viewers don’t want the responsibility of deciding for themselves. Instead, they demand the non-objective networks to do their thinking for them. “Tell us what to believe,” they beg, “and we’ll believe it. And don’t make it too complex. ‘Us good, them bad’ is fine with us.”
Besides, news objectivity is expensive. Investigative journalism requires days, months or even years of digging before putting your findings in print or on the air. But a FOX or MSNBC producer can program a dial-up five-minute interview with any firebrand with a laptop and be off to the races. Cheaper to produce, and higher ratings to boot. It’s a network win-win — since you and I both know that a purple-faced blowhard is more entertaining to watch than a calm discussion between thoughtful proponents of differing views on important issues.
The opinion networks understand this, and they also understand that the majority of modern viewers no longer believe that carefully reporting multiple sides of a controversial issue is the definition of responsible news.
Instead, most of us are conditioned to the idea that anyone can blather on about anything and somehow it’s “news,” as long as the blatherer can get himself on the air, or online, or on TikTok, or wherever. Gradually we’ve all become used to this approach, and have stopped demanding anything more than an unchallenged, one-sided talking head.
Listening to both sides of an important and controversial issue used to make you a responsible citizen. Today it makes you a gutless flip-flopper.
So in light of our modern view of what constitutes news, I was genuinely curious to see how a jury would react to FOX News’s breach of the old-school ethics that the opinioncasts have been profitably ignoring for the last ten years.
Fox’s argument? “Why should we be punished for just letting someone say what he believes, no matter how demonstrably false his beliefs are, and not make any effort to fact-check his statements, if other opinioncasts are doing the same thing and getting away with it?”
Which, by the way, is a very good question, and one that I suspect would have become a heavy burden for the jurors selected in the FOX trial to have to bear. Dominion would claim they’d been defamed. FOX would essentially respond, “so what?” “We didn’t say it ourselves; it was just other people expressing their own opinions. We just provided a platform, and what’s wrong with that? Everybody’s doing it.”
And there you have the root of the problem. A new organization that considers itself nothing more than an empty stage with an open microphone for any wackadoodle to say any crazy thing he wants without challenge, is a threat to an informed democracy. Which is why I was looking forward to the FOX/Dominion trial. I thought it would be a great measuring stick to see how far we’ve fallen.
But instead, we got a settlement. The cost of doing business, and nothing more.
And we’re all becoming so used to it that we’re starting to wonder what all the fuss is about.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
(3) comments
So when does the rest of the media get sued for
Russiagate? Burying the Hunter laptop? Pushing the poison vaccines?
I got vaccinated because I wanted to turn into a gay frog... unfortunately it hasn't happened just yet. I'm still stuck in the body of someone who pays for the Idaho State Journal
Hello old crow otherwise know as (big daddy pimp) i would like to schedule a little pow wow to discuss the ISJ Lore
