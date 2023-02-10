As you know, and are already thoroughly tired of hearing about, last Tuesday President Joe Biden addressed the Congress, and — let’s not kid ourselves — a prime time television audience, to report on The State of the Union, as required by Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution. As usual, his comments were instantly filtered through the politically rose-colored glasses of party aides, supporters and sycophants on both sides of the political aisle whose jobs depend on turning up the volume on the point of view of whoever signs their paychecks.

As a news consumer, I am genuinely impressed at the speed with which quality news organizations can respond to unplanned and unexpected news anywhere on the globe.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.