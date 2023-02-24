In my family, I was the third of four kids. Two older brothers, one younger sister. My older brothers occasionally made my life miserable — teasing, stupid pranks, typical brother stuff. But since they were older than me, I couldn’t fight back — at least not successfully.
But as for my younger sister, she was always available as a victim-in-waiting.
I like to think I wasn’t a bully, and I believe that, overall, I’m right. My brothers went after me a lot more than I went after my sister. But occasionally, I’d provoke her with some stupid little-kid older-brother stuff.
My exasperated mother would intervene. I would plead my case: I did nothing wrong. She’s just being hysterical. Girls. Yuck.
Sometimes I’d lose, but sometimes I’d win, and while winning I’d smugly wrap myself in a cloak of righteous indignation. But inside it made no difference. I knew I was wrong.
But this is not a column about the collateral damage of having older brothers. It is a column about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.
Last Monday Greene, who is widely reported to be angling for a new gig as former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, made headlines by announcing on her Twitter feed that the United States of America should take part in “a national divorce” and divide into two separate countries, one made up of current red states, the other with blue states.
Here, in its entirety, was her post:
“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrats’ traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
And there you have it — whatever “it” is. Perhaps Ms. Greene has carefully considered how such a geographically quilt-patched pair of countries would work. If so, I can’t wait to hear her plans, if only out of morbid curiosity.
But it might be a long wait. Members of both parties have since pointed out that options for secession are not included in the Constitution Ms. Greene took an oath to protect and defend. But such legal subtleties have never stopped her appetite for political red meat in the past and can hardly be expected to do so now, not with a potential vice presidential Ring of Power dangling in front of her, like Sauron corrupting a political Gollum.
And that’s the thing with people like Rep. Greene. Over time you, reveal yourself. We all do. Cynically hypocritical hyperbole can be excused as show biz or politics only so many times. After a while the stink just sticks.
Because if anyone is responsible for the growingly insoluble problem of our national disunity, it’s people like Greene. She hurls insults from her lofty Twitter throne, and then points to her minions as the cause for the reactions she deliberately provokes.
Just like older brothers who taunt younger siblings into a rage, then throw up their hands with “who me?” innocence when the reaction they sought finally arrives.
But I admit there is one difference between Greene’s reaction-baiting and the occasional brotherly beat-downs I endured as a child. I didn’t beg for the beat-downs.
Greene’s supporters, like the extreme political supporters on both sides of the aisle, love this stuff. They can’t get enough of it. They are collective piranhas in their respective swimming pools, chomping at the air above them, waiting to be tossed a fresh side of beef so they can reduce it in minutes to a picked-clean skeleton.
And then there’s the third edge of this unholy trinity, the news channels who proudly proclaim their editorial biases, and who thereby reap not just the whirlwind, but the profits whirlwinds provide.
But, as Walter Cronkite used to say, that’s the way it is. It is a downward spiral to be sure, and perhaps everyone involved just sort of assumes at the last minute we’ll pull out of the dive and avoid the crash.
And maybe we will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.