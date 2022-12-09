Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

A few weeks ago, I heard the story of a woman sitting quietly in a circle of noisy young mothers vigorously complaining about the challenges of young motherhood. They commiserated over the sleepless nights, the stink of diapers, the battles of mealtime, the frustration of tantrums, and, in general, the sense that motherhood had thrust them all into a chaotic alternate universe where meaning, direction and purpose had been replaced with constant, irrational chaos. If they were happy with the situation, they were doing a good job of hiding it.

Meanwhile, the quiet woman, the one listening to all the complaints, wiped a tear from her cheek. How long she had waited for a child. How strongly she yearned for the chaotic blessings so maligned by those in the circle.

