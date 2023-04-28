Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

Faith is a funny thing. Some have it when they’re young and cast it aside as they grow older. Others ignore it when young and don’t discover it until they’ve moved beyond the ashes of their immaturity.

Then there are those who stick with their faith throughout their lives, but only in a superficial way. You know them — the ones for whom faith is more like a club, where pew-mates keep each other company through all the years of Christmas parties, weddings and funerals, where little is asked, and the idea of an individual spiritual quest is less important than the weekly comfort of a safe and sure salvation.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Old Crow

The vaccines were never safe and effective and there is mo such thing as God. This doesn't say much for the college educated today.....when they

Gave you that sheepskin.....they also ripped away

Your common sense.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Religious commiecrats are hilarious. What would Jesus think of you leftists castrating little boys?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.