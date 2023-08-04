Some things happen quickly in life, but others take their own sweet time.
You can meet a girl and ask her out. Perhaps you click, and then maybe you click harder and tie a knot, all within a couple of months.
Some things, however, take much longer. Decades, even. Some changes are measured in half-centuries.
When I was growing up, women were just beginning to emerge from the cultural expectations of staying at home all their lives, to be cared for first by parents and then a husband with a career sufficient to provide money to feed, clothe and house a family, along with a station wagon and occasional trips to Disneyland.
Sure, women could work, but only on “women’s jobs,” like maids, secretaries, elementary school teachers and sales clerks behind the makeup counters of local department stores. Such jobs were understood to be temporary, lasting only until a man could be secured to save the woman from her pitiable state.
It wasn’t until the ’60s that women began to demand more in their lives than achieving the sobriquet of “housewife.” As with any new idea, not everyone was immediately on board. “Women’s Lib” was predicted by some to be the first step to the death of the family, the emasculation of men and even the vengeance of God.
Nevertheless, it is profoundly difficult to stop social change once it begins. Gradually, women gained a foothold in the world of business. Their battles have been difficult, as they’ve struggled for equal pay, equal recognition and a work environment free of sexual exploitation and good old boy networks that talk a good game, but never quite produce the equal playing field women expect and deserve.
Perhaps, though, we can agree that, compared with 50 years ago, progress, though slow, has been made.
If so, then it’s a good thing, because in our modern, outsourced economy we would be lost without working women.
During the ’50s and ’60s, the manufacturing and skilled labor jobs that drove America’s financial power were still based in America. It was possible for a person (translation: a man) to hold a job that would provide what was then a middle-class living in a three-bedroom house, a small fenced yard, a car in the driveway, a refrigerator and stove in the kitchen, and a black-and-white TV in the living room.
In 1955, 35 percent of all non-agricultural jobs in America were manufacturing jobs. Over the last 60 years, that percentage has dropped to 8 percent. That is a staggering drop.
The reasons are simple: ever-evolving automation and low-cost foreign workers feeding our modern, super-efficient supply chains. It’s wonderful — and terrible. We watch our store-shelves grow, even as our middle class shrinks, as America divides into a nation of haves and have nots, which suits the haves just fine.
These days, the idea of a stay-at-home parent for most families is no longer an option. In a world of low-wage service jobs, it takes two to keep up with our new reality of modest pay, rising costs, shrinking benefits and crumbling job security. No matter how well you perform your job, you live with the constant understanding that someone overseas, or in your company’s corporate office, is working very hard to figure out how to get your job done for less money — whether by automation, artificial intelligence or simply by hiring cheaper workers. And as soon as they figure it out, your boss is going to “recalibrate the workspace” to lower overhead and maximize both profit margins and the price of the company stock.
And so, as usual, the promises of the future turn out to only be half true. Yes, the technological progress we make is amazing. Our connectivity seems magical. It is an incredible age.
But in achieving our shiny, digital world, we are casting away whole segments of society. The 1950s debate over whether women belong in the workplace is laughable today.
Our modern reality demands that both parents must be ready to work their tails off in their efforts to stay one step ahead of the layoffs perpetually lapping at their heels.
Welcome to your shiny new world. Perhaps someday you’ll be able to enjoy it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.