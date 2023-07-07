Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

On June 14, a little more than two weeks ago, a ship carrying roughly 800 migrants from Pakistan, Syria, Egypt and Palestine sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Only about 100 were saved. The rest drowned.

The ship was run illegally by criminals who charged exorbitant amounts of money to those desperate enough to pay. The passengers, both the living and the dead, were fleeing their homes in search of simple things: a job to feed their families, and a stable, peaceful community that offered their children hope. Most of them died in search of the birthright we enjoy every day.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

