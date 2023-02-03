Last Tuesday, a man living in Alburgh, Vermont, died after his involvement in a brawl between supporters of different teams at a junior high school basketball game.

Russell Giroux, 60, died from the injuries he received while taking part in the fight that broke out during the game between Alburgh Middle School and rival St. Albans. Police were immediately summoned to the gym to break up the riot, but by the time they arrived the brawlers had, wisely, all fled the gym — all except one, the now-deceased victim.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.