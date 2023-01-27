I doubt I’m the only person with an uneasy feeling that maybe things are getting a bit out of hand with all the mass shootings ‘n all. So many bodies. So much crying. So much liberal hand wringing and left-wing media moping. So much conservative flag waving and additional gun buying.

Personally, I just wish people weren’t dropping at the rate they’re dropping. It’s embarrassing for America — not that America cares. When one lives in the middle of the mess, it’s difficult to see the mess for what it is. Call it a culturally induced denial of reality. Because the tide rises so slowly, it’s easy for the majority to decide it’s not rising at all. Autocrats and dictators have been gradually seizing power for centuries by banking on this basic fact of human nature.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

