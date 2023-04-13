Chris Huston mug

Conservatives are often criticized by liberals as being closed-minded, and not interested in listening to the left’s honest concerns about issues like systemic racism, climate change, and the growing economic disparity between the uber-rich and the struggling poor.

But lost in all the left’s finger-pointing is the inconvenient truth that those on Team Blue can be just as closed-minded as those they rail against.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Democrats are the true fascists who have blocked

Speakers at universities for decades. You people

Stormed the stage to keep Pat Buchanan from speaking, you tried to hit ann Coulter with a pie.

You egged Schwarzenegger and glitter bombed

Mitt Romney.....who I hate now so feel free to carry on. You blocked the speech of doctors during the pandemic if they didn't stick with the big pharma narrative. You kicked the president of the United States off of Twitter. This is all you......the democrats are the true nazis.

