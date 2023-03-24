Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

Earlier this month two Americans were killed in Matamoros, Mexico, when street-level gunfire erupted between rival drug cartels. The American victims were caught in the crossfire.

Everyone knows that the cartels don’t play nice with either Mexican law enforcement or local rival gangs. Tourists, however, are usually considered off limits for this kind of warfare, since the gangs prefer keeping their dirty laundry in-house. But inter-cartel warfare is not an exact science, and this time tragic collateral damage occurred.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

