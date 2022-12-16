Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

The center of Madrid — its heart, so to speak — rests on the edge of a plain that rises about 500 feet above the western rim of the great city. People gather there every evening in the summer, to enjoy the cooling of the day, the wide and welcoming plazas, and the governmental and cultural center of a nation whose roots stretch back 1,500 years.

It’s a city that was already ancient when Ben Franklin, John Hancock and 53 other malcontents declared their little corner of the British Empire the world’s newest nation.

Mateo 25 40

The statue "Mateo (Matthew) 25:40" outside Almudena Cathedral in Spain.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.