(This column was written following a news item from the Washington Post, as reported by Dan Abrams on NewsNation on Oct. 4: “Republican candidates in 12 key battleground states refuse to say they will accept results if they lose.”)

Good morning. Thank you for coming. I just wanted to take a moment to say that this subject is a stupid thing for people to get worked up about. After all, now that I’m running for an elected office I’ll win. I guarantee it. Because what’s the point of doing anything if you’re not going to win?

