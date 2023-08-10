Cal Thomas

Some years ago, during a crime wave like the one we now seem to be experiencing, a bumper sticker appeared that said "Fight Crime Shoot Back." It expressed the frustration many felt at the time that criminals were mostly getting away with their crimes. That feeling has multiplied recently as some prosecutors go soft on criminals and harder on those who defend themselves and others.

I thought of that bumper sticker when I saw a video of a looter in a California convenience store scraping merchandise off the shelves into a large trash container on wheels.

