Canada, unlike the United States, has been able to create — without much fuss or controversy — governmental policies that are progressive, humane and in accordance with its citizens’ evolving understanding of how the public’s welfare should be enhanced. For example, Canada now possesses what have been called the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, and next year they will become even more inclusive.
In 2016, our northern neighbor passed a law permitting assisted suicide for terminally ill adults; then, in 2021, it passed a bill (which goes into effect in 2023) that permits assisted euthanasia in additional situations, including for certain patients whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable, and for those under the age of 18, and for the insane. That will enable, among other things, disabled persons with conditions causing unsustainable pain and/or severe life-restrictions to decide to escape lives that they find not worth living.
There are numerous safeguards in place to prevent misuse of these laws. For example, a person who wishes to die must apply for permission to do so, with a witness present and doctors’ input, and may withdraw consent to the procedure at any time up to the administration of the fatal drugs. No one who will benefit from someone’s death may take part in the application and decision process.
Reactions to Canada’s progressive measures have by no means all been congratulatory. In a recent edition of the New York Times, a conservative columnist, Ross Douthat, treats the measures as a perilous step toward dystopia. He believes that both extreme conservatism and extreme liberalism can produce dystopian societies. Ultra-conservatism can produce a fascist autocracy, but social liberalism can dehumanize society and abandon fundamental principles of morality, including the sacredness of human life. He writes that “it is barbaric … to establish a bureaucratic system that offers death as a reliable treatment for suffering and enlists the healing profession in delivering this ‘cure.’”
He derides the idea “that human rights encompass a right to self-destruction, the conceit that people in a state of terrible suffering and vulnerability are really ‘free’ to make a choice that ends all choices, the idea that a healing profession should include death in its battery of treatments.” For Douthat, “these are inherently destructive ideas”
It’s not uncommon for this sort of unshakable conviction about euthanasia to originate in religious beliefs, and Douthat seems to acknowledge that to be the case here. He notes,“It’s often treated as a defense of euthanasia that the most intense objections come from biblical religion,” and he blames the enactment of pro-euthanasia laws upon “de-Christianization.”
But he never presents the argument against suicide that Christianity makes. Perhaps he fails to do so because that argument (at least the Catholic version of it) is so obviously contrived that it might cast a shadow over his critique of Canada’s euthanasia laws.
The Catholic Encyclopedia provides a summary of the Church’s argument regarding suicide. The first premise of the argument (though not made explicit) is that there is a God, and the Church’s description of that God is correct. There is, I must note, no independent evidence that either of these assumptions is true.
The second premise is that life is something that people possess, which is to say that it is — like other possessions — acquirable and disposable. The metaphors of ordinary language seem to support this premise. We do say that a person has “lost her life” or “gave her life for her country” and it seems not implausible that “life” is therefore something that a person can “have” or “possess.”
The third premise, to quote the encyclopedia, is: “To destroy a thing is to dispose of it as an absolute master … but man does not possess this full and independent dominion over his life, since to be an owner one must be superior to his property. God has reserved to himself direct dominion over life. … He has given man only the serviceable dominion, the right of use, with the charge of protecting and preserving the substance.”
This, obviously, is the crucial premise on the road to the conclusion that humans are not allowed to commit suicide. We’ve agreed that life is a possession. Now we’re told that if it is to be a true possession, i.e., a possession that we can do with as we please, we must be “superior to it.” What “being superior” could possibly mean, we are not told. And then it’s revealed that while life is given to us by that superior being, God, it is actually not given to us unconditionally, because it’s not a real possession, it’s a loan.
In other words, God dictates what the rules are regarding how we treat his property (our lives). He gives us life, but we are not free to use it as we will, and one of God’s conditions of provisional ownership is that we must not destroy his gift. So, suicide is a sin.
But the argument fails. It fails not only because the hidden premise, that the Catholic version of God exists, is unproven, but because the first explicit premise, that life is a possession, is false. Built into that premise is the assumption that a superior being has the power to touch you with his magic finger and bestow life upon you, as a (provisional) gift; as well as the assumption that the living world in its entirety was created by that same superior being in that same fashion. That’s not the way things are. Life is not something that can be bestowed, it can only be transmitted and replicated, as when parents produce offspring. You can “owe someone your life,” but only if they have acted to prevent your death. Simply put: I came to be alive only because my parents chose to create me, not because some God loaned me life on the condition that I follow his rules about how to live it.
I believe that people have a prima facie right to kill themselves. Obviously, that doesn’t include a right to board a commercial flight and explode a bomb that causes a fatal crash. And it doesn’t mean that doing so won’t entail some distress for others, though it will probably benefit some. But it does mean that if your circumstances are such that it would be impossible for you to kill yourself without great difficulty or pain, then I believe that society should help you to do as you wish. Society will need to be convinced that your decision is a well-considered one, but if that is the case, it should assist you.
Bravo, Canada!
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
