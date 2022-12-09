Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

Canada, unlike the United States, has been able to create — without much fuss or controversy — governmental policies that are progressive, humane and in accordance with its citizens’ evolving understanding of how the public’s welfare should be enhanced. For example, Canada now possesses what have been called the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, and next year they will become even more inclusive.

In 2016, our northern neighbor passed a law permitting assisted suicide for terminally ill adults; then, in 2021, it passed a bill (which goes into effect in 2023) that permits assisted euthanasia in additional situations, including for certain patients whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable, and for those under the age of 18, and for the insane. That will enable, among other things, disabled persons with conditions causing unsustainable pain and/or severe life-restrictions to decide to escape lives that they find not worth living.

