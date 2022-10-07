Egalitarianism: The doctrine that all people are equal and deserve equal rights and opportunities.
Meritocracy: Government or the holding of power by people selected on the basis of their ability.
These two terms and their applications have been on my mind recently. Spurred by conversations and a video from YouTube my son sent me last week. In the video, mention is made of a speech by Martin Luther King Jr. about the “road to Jericho.'' Dr. King, as we all know, was begging for equality for all, regardless of any form of meritocracy. Just a level playing field for everyone was his thesis. Sounds solid, fair and Christain, doesn’t it? He called for a revelation of values. He asks for us to be more than a Good Samaritan “flipping a coin” to the travelers on the road to Jericho.
My initial feelings were one of agreement with both terms. It seems obvious that the qualities of being an egalitarian and favoring systems of merit would be a good thing. So, I thought, why can’t they be melded together for the most favorable outcome? When my son sent me this video to watch, I was in the process of writing last week’s column, “Irrepressible conflict,” and it seemed to fit into the quotes on slavery I was using as documentation. Why wouldn’t we, as good human beings, not believe in equal treatment of all? Why wouldn’t we, as good human beings, not believe in gaining rewards from hard work or merit?
Some proponents of egalitariansim might argue that the same rights or privileges should be given to all regardless of their ability, but there is a difference between “rights'' and “privileges.” Let me explain myself before any internal strife arises.
To me, a “right” is simply the opportunity to achieve something or participate in an activity. It comes with birth, from our creator, from our Constitution. A “right” would come with no strings attached.
A “privilege” comes with work and the effort to attain knowledge or skills. Not everyone will have the same “privileges” but we will have the same “rights.” A “privilege” may come with some pre-requisite features such as age, education or other credentials. It will require responsibility after being granted as well.
For example: I have the “right” to try out for the school basketball team or play the lead in the community musical production but only my talents and skills will gain me the “privilege” of having my name on the roster or program. I may fail or I may succeed, but I do firmly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to try and experience the thrill of succeeding in any endeavor we choose. Therefore, that makes me an egalitarian of sorts. I also hold a belief in meritocracy by agreeing that it is by my fruits that I will be a part of that activity.
I am reminded of a quote from Harry S. Truman: “The best way to give advice to your children is to find out what their desires are and then advise them to do it.” In other words, give them the support they need to accomplish their goals. It may be financial in nature or just a listening ear, but either way, who loses when we as parents, mentors or just plain friends, follow his advice? We as a community will benefit from the success of those around us. We all have what we have from the backs of others and could not be where we are as a society without the tenets of both egalitarianism and meritocracy.
Some may say that these two terms should be mutually exclusive and separate. I do not agree. Let every child sign up on the audition list but understand that not everyone will make the team. Let every person run for office but understand that the voters will choose who they feel has the most merit to serve. Then, once the decisions or “cuts” are made, we need to accept the outcome and move forward in a group effort for the common good versus a will for power.
This is especially applicable as the general elections are approaching quickly. Please exercise your “right” to vote and make your selections using the merit displayed by each candidate. Then, I hope the victors will see their win as a “privilege” to serve and only take actions that will benefit the people.
Compromise will always be a necessary part of life. On all fronts; home, work, community and politics. Combining the best parts of both egalitarianism and meritocracy, in a quasi-marriage may just provide the long term results we all want. To all who fail I say, “Don’t give up.” And to all who succeed, I say, “Job well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
