Earworm is a name given to music fragments that play repeatedly and involuntarily in one’s brain. As a neurologist explained, the tunes “can become quite unpleasant and intrusive.”
“Musical imagery repetition” and “involuntary musical imagery” are more technical terms for the annoying experience. But earworm conjures up an image that feels pretty accurate.
The label earworm comes from the German word ohrwurm, a term that, in ancient times, meant “worm that enters the ear.” Literally. Since back then they inserted dried and ground up earwigs into a patient’s ear to treat certain diseases. So, you know, there are worse things than mere music stuck in one’s head.
I do not recall earworms being a thing back when I was a kid. Not even something as catchy as the “Mighty Mouse” cartoon show theme (“Here I come, to save the day…”) stuck in my brain.
Needless to say, we boomers did not grow up constantly exposed to music like kids today. Much more difficult to lug around a 45-rpm record player than a smartphone.
Research indicates that 98 percent of people today report experiencing earworms that last an hour or more. That may explain why that customer you are waiting on is a bit snappy, possibly he can’t get The Monkees’ “Last Train to Clarksville” out of his head.
Men and women deal with earworms equally often, but earworms tend to last longer for women and irritate them more, which could explain a lot, if you guys know what I mean.
Researchers have found that most earworms are songs with lyrics while only about 8 percent are instrumental music. That is probably why you are much more likely to be suffering through “Who Let the Dogs Out?” all day long rather than mellowing out to Grieg’s “Morning Mood.”
There are several lists featuring the most common earworm songs according to surveys. Songs by Journey and Queen show up on most lists. Lady Gaga’s songs also apparently have a way of worming into her fans’ brains since she has several on such lists.
Lady Gaga’s song “Bad Romance,” for example, is rated tops on one list, so I watched the video. Now I can’t get the lyrics “Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh” out of my head. At least her song lyrics are difficult to screw up.
The most frequently mentioned causes of earworms are having heard a song frequently or recently. An experience that triggers the memory of a song can unleash an earworm, including something so trivial as the mere mention of a song title.
There is no limit to the various avenues a song can take to bore its way into one’s auditory cortex. When I was 15 years old, I worked as a movie usher in Omaha. While I was employed at the theater, the 1964 record-breaking hit film “Mary Poppins” played for something like 50 consecutive weeks. And to this day, the song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” comes floating down on my brain like Mary and her umbrella.
In some ways, earworms are like having a karaoke machine in your head except you get to relax at home in your comfortable easy chair and listen to songs instead of suffering in a bar while some tipsy boomer slurs the lyrics to Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze.”
See, as I pointed out a moment ago, just by mentioning that song I have it running through my head at this very moment, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy….”
Dang it! There I go again, getting the lyrics wrong. Of course, the lyric is actually “Excuse me while I kiss the sky.”
That’s one thing about earworms that drives me crazy. Over time, I realized that, like me when I’m singing in the shower, even my earworms are getting the lyrics wrong.
But on a positive note, thanks to my earworms, I made a commitment to correct the situation by researching on the internet and getting the lyrics right to avoid embarrassment when I sing the songs out loud with people around.
For example, I discovered that in her recording of “Good for you,” Selena Gomez sings the line “I’m 14 carat” and not “I’m farting carrots.”
For the longest time, I thought that the band members of Queen were guilty of animal cruelty when they sang the line “Kicking your cat all over the place” in their classic “We Will Rock You.” Now I know the line is actually “Kicking your can all over the place.”
And from one of my most persistent boomer-era earworms by the Fifth Dimension, I found through research that, rather than “This is the dawning of the Age of Asparagus,” the correct lyric is “This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius.”
All this enlightenment and avoidance of embarrassment thanks to my earworms which are like having Spotify but a lot cheaper!
Just as for everyone else who experiences earworms, there are occasional periods of time when no song is running through my head. But that’s not a problem since I also have tinnitus, or ringing in my ears, to fill in between tunes.
And, honestly, it’s no worse than a Lady Gaga song.
