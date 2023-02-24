I didn’t attend the recent Marshall Public Library board meeting, but 70 people arrived to either support Reading Time with the Queens or to protest the library’s drag queen reading program for children. Some protested that this reading program is unfit for children. Evidently, they would rather personally teach their children about crossdressing rather than expose them to drag queens reading stories at the library. This furor puzzles me.
I grew up in San Francisco where, for 63 years, Finocchio's nightclub was the place to see drag queens, then known as transvestites. Even my somewhat conservative parents took visitors to Finocchio’s for “naughty” fun.
The history of men and women crossdressing goes back centuries. It is certainly a major part of theater history, from the Chinese Kabuki theater where men portrayed women, to the Japanese Noh theater. In Shakespeare’s time, women were not allowed on stage so Juliet, Lady Macbeth and Cleopatra were played by young boys. Crossdressing actors have appeared in films since Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel. PBS recently broadcast the classic film, “Some Like it Hot” with Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis disguised as women to escape the mob.
A dear late writer friend, Rebecca Bruns, grew up in New Orleans where drag shows were common. As a little girl, she knew the theatrical drag queens with often deep voices weren’t real women but fondly remembered them as entertaining. Hey, this was New Orleans.
Those protesting the Reading Time with Queens program told the board that such a program is unfit for children and should not be allowed. These critics also advocated “for the removal of what they believe to be pornographic materials from the library.”
I really don’t believe children watching drag queens reading children’s stories will automatically turn into drag queens, themselves, and I am against censorship. What well-informed mind is influenced in a negative way by what he or she reads? I understand removing books that advocate hate and violence, but that child who discovers one day he or she is gay should be able to access literature that confirms they are not abnormal or alone.
I believe that one’s sexuality is determined at birth. I was born a male heterosexual Irish Catholic Caucasian with blue eyes. I am also left-handed, the product of a recessive gene. Because of my environment, I was also born a Democrat and baptized a week later. Actors and university colleagues I have known who identified as members of the LGBTQ community universally insisted they could not be anything else.
I find it interesting that, as the Journal noted, “East Idaho conservatives such as local Republican Party leader David Worley and Ron Nate, a former Republican state lawmaker from Rexburg, and Christian church members including Don Whitecar, pastor of Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Pocatello, occupied many of the seats in the reserved meeting room at the library as a means of preventing children and families from participating in the regularly scheduled Reading Time with the Queens program.”
Is this acceptable behavior for leaders of the community? Rowan Smith, the vice president of Reading Time with the Queens, a parent, himself, and an employee of the Marshall Public Library, had a rejoinder to those opposing the program. Here is part of what he said: “They hate that Reading Time with the Queens exists as a vehicle of gay cultural expression.”
I should point out that there are clubs of straight men who dress in drag on occasion.
The Stonewall Riots happened in 1969? Have we not progressed since then?
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
