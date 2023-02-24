I didn’t attend the recent Marshall Public Library board meeting, but 70 people arrived to either support Reading Time with the Queens or to protest the library’s drag queen reading program for children. Some protested that this reading program is unfit for children. Evidently, they would rather personally teach their children about crossdressing rather than expose them to drag queens reading stories at the library. This furor puzzles me.

I grew up in San Francisco where, for 63 years, Finocchio's nightclub was the place to see drag queens, then known as transvestites. Even my somewhat conservative parents took visitors to Finocchio’s for “naughty” fun.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

