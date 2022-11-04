It is ironic that the 2022 midterm elections take place so close to Halloween with its connection to witches, since the most potentially damaging witch hunt in our country’s political history plays a prominent role in the election next week.
The original American witch hunt took place in colonial Massachusetts in 1692-1693, culminating in the Salem witch trials, which resulted in more than 200 people being accused of practicing witchcraft and 20 people executed.
Smithsonian Magazine offers this insight concerning the witch trials: “Since the 17th century, the story of the trials has become synonymous with paranoia and injustice. Fueled by xenophobia, religious extremism and long-brewing social tensions, the witch hunt continues to beguile the popular imagination more than 300 years later.”
Paranoia, injustice, xenophobia, religious extremism and long-brewing social tensions? Sounds like the new norm in American politics today, wouldn’t you say?
One definition of witch hunt today that is relevant to people who follow politics is “an attempt to find and punish a particular group of people who are being blamed for something, often simply because of their opinions and not because they have actually done anything wrong.”
Which brings us to another ironic aspect of the 2022 midterm election. That is, the man who repeatedly whines about being the victim of witch hunts, Donald Trump, is the architect of a perilous political witch hunt of central concern this election year: Accusing Democrats of stealing the 2020 presidential election which Trump lost by nearly 8 million votes.
It's been two years since Trump started his “Stop the Steal” witch hunt, which has been totally debunked by those willing to review facts and evidence. Two years — yet the witch hunt continues for many GOP politicians.
Don’t believe it? look at this Oct. 12 Washington Post headline for an article by Amy Gardner regarding the 2022 midterms: “A majority of GOP nominees deny or question the 2020 election results.”
The article states that, “(Republican) Candidates who have challenged or refused to accept Joe Biden’s victory — 51 percent of the 569 analyzed by The Washington Post — are running in every region of the country and in nearly every state.” And a majority of the election deniers are predicted to win.
In other words, most Republican candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot nationwide support Donald Trump’s witch hunt to place the blame for his 2020 loss on a fraudulent political system somehow magically controlled by Democrats.
So, why would Republican politicians support Trump’s rigged election claim while knowing it is a sham? Let’s look for an answer in the Salem hysteria which took place 330 years ago.
One explanation for the girls’ hysteria is addressed in Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible.” The playwright’s theory is that the first two girls crying witchcraft, Betty Parris and Abigail Williams, did so to escape punishment for participating in rites associated with evil spirits in the forest.
The girls accused Tituba, a slave, of conjuring spirits to perform evil deeds. They knew that she was an easy scapegoat, taking the pressure off them.
It worked. Many in the 17th-century Puritan community appeared receptive to blaming the devil for all their misdeeds and misery.
Once other girls in the community saw that the ruse worked, more of them began to cry ‘Witchcraft’ to escape blame for their misdeeds, numb to the tragic consequences of their Big Lie.
Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” ploy is much like that of the children Abigail and Betty. But rather than to avoid physical punishment by the community, Trump lied to avoid the shame, humiliation, and total dejection of getting drubbed by “Sleepy Joe.”
Plus, his admission of a loss would result in his losing the veneer of invincibility he projects to his followers — and that would hurt not only his pride but his bank account as well.
This leads us to the 290 or so Republican candidates nationwide who support Trump’s witch hunt to blame someone other than himself for his inexplicable 2020 loss. Much like the other girls joined Abigail and Betty’s deception to gain community support, these politicians use Trump’s witch hunt to garner his followers’ support. And like the girls, they too appear numb to the tragic consequences.
When you listen to what Donald Trump said about 2022 Democrat candidates at his Oct. 1 campaign rally, it sounds very much like 11-year-old Abigail Williams and her cohorts blaming witches for their sins: “These (Democrats) are dangerous people who are willing to burn every American institution to the ground.” Democrats are "cruel and vindictive left-wing tyrants." Democrats are "sinister" and "venomous." “… they’re sick — they’re sick individuals."
Trump even went as far as to say, "I don't believe we'll ever have a fair election again," triggering the possibility that his witch hunt-generated chaos could rise again on Nov. 8.
The 17th-century colonial authorities eventually acknowledged what the girls were up to and put an end to their witch hunt. Whereas we are about to reward and elect promoters of the Big Lie witch hunt to leadership positions throughout the country.
And if we don’t, will there be pitchforks and torches in the streets come midnight on Tuesday?
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
