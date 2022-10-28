Brian Parsons

“The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.” — Elena Gorokhova

In conversations on subversive activism in American society, one can be assured that the activists will deny the accusation and instead, gaslight the audience into believing that what they are seeing is merely a figment of their imagination. Such is the case with many governing officials in Idaho. The most notable example of this regards the oft-cited indoctrination task force of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Most recently, in an op-ed in the Idaho State Journal, SD-25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell claimed that indoctrination does not exist in Idaho schools and that McGeachin’s indoctrination task force didn’t find a single example of indoctrination in the schools. Dr. Howell is being dishonest.

