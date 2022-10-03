“If he hadn’t’ve died there he wouldn’t’ve been James Dean.” — Bob Dylan to Sam Shepard

This past Friday, Sept. 30, was the 67th anniversary of James Dean’s death at 24 in a car crash at Cholame, California. Dean was driving west at twilight in a silver-colored Porsche Spyder and hit a Ford making a sudden left hand turn. Actor Alec Guinness had warned Dean not to drive the Porsche or he would be dead in a week. Sadly, he was right. Eartha Kitt also found Dean’s car unsettling. In a recreation of the accident, Donald Turnupseed was blamed, even though he could have easily missed Dean’s car as the sun was setting, making the sports car nearly invisible. Cholame is a windy, desolate place, and even more desolate since a nearby restaurant is gone. A memorial at the site to James Dean remains.

