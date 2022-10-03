“If he hadn’t’ve died there he wouldn’t’ve been James Dean.” — Bob Dylan to Sam Shepard
This past Friday, Sept. 30, was the 67th anniversary of James Dean’s death at 24 in a car crash at Cholame, California. Dean was driving west at twilight in a silver-colored Porsche Spyder and hit a Ford making a sudden left hand turn. Actor Alec Guinness had warned Dean not to drive the Porsche or he would be dead in a week. Sadly, he was right. Eartha Kitt also found Dean’s car unsettling. In a recreation of the accident, Donald Turnupseed was blamed, even though he could have easily missed Dean’s car as the sun was setting, making the sports car nearly invisible. Cholame is a windy, desolate place, and even more desolate since a nearby restaurant is gone. A memorial at the site to James Dean remains.
One question remains: Why is Dean remembered after making only three films? Why is he on a stamp? Why is he included with Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando in a diner setting print reminiscent of the Edward Hopper painting, Nighthawks? Ironically, many people admire the print even though they may not know James Dean’s films. Why did another icon, Bob Dylan, travel to that lonely spot?
James Dean’s career was short. He did two plays on Broadway, “See the Jaguar” and “The Immoralist,” which drew some attention. “East of Eden” made him a star, though the film is melodramatic. Here was a real teenager on screen, the boy next door who was the antithesis to the boy next door. James Dean died only months before another rebellious but sensuous figure appeared: Elvis Presley.
The Y shaped intersection where the crash occurred, now named James Dean Junction, has been moved, so it is not so dangerous.
So why does Dean’s image survive after all this time?
Perhaps the answer is that Dean’s death made him a martyr to youth, and the fact he played troubled youth so well, the legend began. Though the films are dated, “East of Eden,” “Rebel Without a Cause” and “Giant,” James Dean seems almost timeless, the western blond blue-eyed hero dropping in upon a troubled world not of his making.
Some critics, including the late acerbic Pauline Kale, disliked Dean’s first film and referred to him as “Shifty-eyed Dean.” Brando thought Dean was “awfully good” in his last film, “Giant.” (I agree.) The role of Jett Rink was a step forward from the misunderstood teenager.
James Dean was a good actor, of course, though he played characters close to himself unlike versatile actors who are different in every role, like Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep or Daniel Day Lewis. James Dean also has a magnetic presence on screen. Shifty-eyed or not, he is luminous, particularly in “Rebel.” There is magic, even in his portrayal of the isolated but racist, greedy Jett Rink.
That still doesn’t account for why any actor would be still around, at least in someone’s consciousness, 67 years later. Marilyn Monroe and Elvis are in those categories, as well. Perhaps we need them on some level.
I remember seeing a striking painting in a bar in Rome that was a replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, only instead of God reaching out to Adam, it was a cloud with Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Elvis Presley.
Blasphemy? Absurd celebrity worship?
Most stars and/or celebrities fade with time.
James Dean (or “Jimmy” to his friends) will probably linger for a long time, the brooding eternal teenager.
