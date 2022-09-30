Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70 next week. And with a little luck he just might make it to his birthday.
You have probably read recent headlines which indicate Putin is not in the best physical condition. For a guy frequently photographed riding bareback (Putin, not the horse), his alleged decline is shocking.
Videos of a twitchy leg, bouncy foot and awkward hugs have triggered a rash of medical opinions as to what is wrong with Putin. Everything from cancer to Parkinson's disease has been suggested.
Putin’s health issues along with his seeming mismanagement of the Ukraine invasion and public protests over military call-ups dominate the bad news coming out of Russia. However, there is an even more troubling concern spreading across the country: an epidemic of top executives suffering bizarre deaths including accidental or intentional falls from windows!
So far, Russian authorities investigating the unusual outbreak have determined that the only apparent connection between the deaths is that all the victims were critics of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, a connection which authorities have labeled “a mere coincidence.”
The most recent mysterious death was that of Anatoly Gerashchenko who fell "from a great height" down several flights of stairs inside the Moscow Aviation Institute’s headquarters. Gerashchenko, who was critical of the Ukraine invasion, somehow managed to keep rolling down the stairs despite the fact there were landings in the stairway between floors!
The institute’s press office described his death as “the result of an accident.”
A week prior to Gerashchenko’s gravity-defying death, Ivan Pechorin, 39, fell overboard from his luxury yacht just days after attending an economic forum with President Vladimir Putin. Pechorin was tasked with modernizing Russia's aviation industry and worked directly under Putin.
Then there was the very unusual case of multi-millionaire businessman Yuri Voronov whose death police deemed was suicide. Voronov’s body was discovered floating in the swimming pool at his home in St. Petersburg.
The police found a handgun near the pool along with multiple bullet casings at the bottom of the pool. They also found a bullet wound in the victim’s head.
Suicide!? Quite an impressive feat for the 61-year-old Voronov to tread water, gun in hand, and fire off numerous shots before finally hitting his target.
Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil company, issued a statement calling for a quick resolution to the war in Ukraine. Six months later, the oil company announced that Maganov had “passed away after a severe illness.”
However, it was later reported Maganov’s body had been recovered on the grounds of a Moscow hospital, and that he had fallen from a sixth-story window. One theory is that he tripped and fell out the window while smoking a cigarette in his hospital room.
Guess you could say it’s one more example of the hazards of cigarette smoking. Police are investigating the case as a suicide.
The most bewildering death was that of Russian oil tycoon Aleksandr Subbotin. Subbotin, 43, was found dead in the basement of a Moscow residence last May. The house belonged to Magua Flores, a shaman or self-styled healer. According to Flores, Subbotin was looking for a hangover cure. And, boy, did he ever get one!
Flores reportedly treated Subbotin with toad venom, which was injected in an incision made in his skin. Shazam! Hangover gone. With just one little side effect — cardiac arrest and accidental death. At least that’s Russian law enforcement’s conclusion.
As incomprehensible as these deaths may appear, it gets even weirder.
There have been numerous instances of healthy, well-dressed, politically prominent Russian men suddenly, and without any apparent provocation, deciding to jump out of windows from high heights, resulting in city sidewalks being speckled with dark-blue herringbone splotches.
In all of the cases so far, the cause of such deaths has been labeled as “defenestration.” Defenestration is defined as “the act of throwing someone out of a window.” I believe that “stration” is the Latin word for window, while “de fene” is Russian for “heave-ho.”
Of course, officially these cases are labeled as “self-defenestration.”
The mysterious string of self-defenestration deaths appears to have peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic when at least four health care workers fell out of windows in Russia over a two-week period.
Media reports claimed that all four workers had protested working conditions during the worst wave of infections in the country prior to the incidents.
There have been at least a half dozen politically-connected Russian elites who have also thrown themselves out open windows.
The recent wave of Russian tycoons, oligarchs, corporate executives, scientists and, in some cases, their entire families dying in striking fashion recalls the dramatic demise of mystic peasant Grigory Rasputin “The Mad Monk” in 1916.
Rasputin’s political influence with the imperial family alarmed a faction of Russian aristocrats at the time. Consequently, they plotted his assassination.
After his enemies lured Rasputin to a home, they lured him to be poisoned, lured him to be shot several times, lured him to be beaten with clubs, and finally lured him to be tossed in a river. Sure seems like his killers went to a lot of trouble.
When all they really had to do was simply lure him to an open window.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.