Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

I confess to not being a close follower of the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow murder investigations and court actions; criminal cases ordinarily aren’t my top area of interest.

In this instance, that began to change as I learned more about the background of these two. My interest spiked when I spoke at a book signing with Leah Sottile, author of the new book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” and then read this compelling book, which is about Daybell and Vallow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.