Brian Parsons

“I don’t want the money. I don’t want the drama. I just want to do my show. I want to have fun again.” — Dave Chappelle

When did corporations come to hate their conservative customer base? It was sometime around 2019. This isn’t a question of whether or not they do; corporations hate their conservative customer base. A 2022 Gallup poll suggests that 36 percent of Americans identify as conservative, and another 37 percent identify as moderate. So with the possibility of ostracizing 73 percent of their customer base, corporations consistently offend their most ardent demographic to score points with the 25 percent who identify as liberals.

Brian Parsons is a paleoconservative columnist in Idaho, a proud husband and father, and saved by Grace. You can follow him at WithdrawConsent.org or find his columns at the American Thinker, in the Idaho State Journal, or in other regional publications.

