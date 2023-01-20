Kelly Boodry

It doesn’t matter whether you live on the East Bench, West Bench, Old Town, Chubbuck, or Tyhee. No matter where you are, community cats probably live among you. We are certainly not alone in this; community cats are unowned cats who live outdoors in virtually every landscape on every continent where people live. Like our fluffy companion pet cats, they belong to the domestic cat species (Felis catus).

However, community cats, also called feral cats, are generally not socialized or friendly to people. They live among their feline families (called colonies) in their outdoor “homes.” Unfortunately, these outdoor “homes” are usually a far cry from the comfy surroundings our four-legged family members are accustomed to. In addition to being voracious predators, community cats are incredibly resourceful and will utilize and inhabit any enclosure which they find adequate for survival. These enclosures can be abandoned/scrap cars, enclosed areas under trailers and recreational vehicles, just to name a few.

Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement. 

