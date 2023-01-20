It doesn’t matter whether you live on the East Bench, West Bench, Old Town, Chubbuck, or Tyhee. No matter where you are, community cats probably live among you. We are certainly not alone in this; community cats are unowned cats who live outdoors in virtually every landscape on every continent where people live. Like our fluffy companion pet cats, they belong to the domestic cat species (Felis catus).
However, community cats, also called feral cats, are generally not socialized or friendly to people. They live among their feline families (called colonies) in their outdoor “homes.” Unfortunately, these outdoor “homes” are usually a far cry from the comfy surroundings our four-legged family members are accustomed to. In addition to being voracious predators, community cats are incredibly resourceful and will utilize and inhabit any enclosure which they find adequate for survival. These enclosures can be abandoned/scrap cars, enclosed areas under trailers and recreational vehicles, just to name a few.
I’m not going to sugar coat it: Community cats live a stressful, resource-deficient life, which only provides a guarantee of pain. It’s hard to argue that the community cat plight is not 100 percent human caused. Fortunately, there are individuals and groups of folks who find it hard to tolerate this type of atrocity and try to provide shelter, food and, at times, comfort for these unfortunate guys. This also includes small businesses in Pocatello who provide necessary shelter, food and spay/neutering in return for community cat services in pest control!
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) is the only humane, effective approach to community cats, and it helps them and the communities where they live. We are fortunate in the Pocatello area to have the people associated with Bannock Feral Friends (BFF) to help folks with community cat issues, identify colonies and provide TNR activities to help reduce the reproductive chain of events that cause this suffering.
Along with addressing community cat issues, BFF will find socialized cats within these feral communities. When found, they are immediately separated from the feral colonies, placed in foster care, medically treated, immunized and spay/neutered prior to placing them up for adoption. There are other rescues in the area the BFF folks also may look toward in fostering these animals. In particular, the Aiding 2 Adoptions (A2A) and Bannock Humane Society (BHS) help with these fostering and medical needs.
The benevolent folks at the Idaho State Journal have recently started a weekly adoptable pet page/article to highlight pets adoptable through rescues and shelters in our area. As an organization, BFF participates in this effort to take advantage of additional promotional opportunities for adoption of the non-feral cats fostered by those directly associated with BFF.
Like many individuals and businesses in the community, the Idaho State Journal has remained adamant in improving the lives of animals. Whatever you think of the human race (the “evolved” species or creatures of God with a soul) it is the responsibility of us as humans to address the pain that continues due to our ongoing ignorance and myopic attitudes.
Helping to resolve the pain is not always simple:
— To limit the incredible number of unwanted pets, including community cats; spay and neuter.
— To keep an outside animal warm; provide a shelter. If you need help contact or donate to BFF, A2A, or BHS.
— To keep an animal fed; donate to BFF or one of the other incredible local animal organizations who take care of those who take care of the animals: All About the Animals Coalition (AAA), Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), BFF, A2A and BHS.
— And finally, give an animal a chance; become a foster caregiver.
It is all simply expressed by Sir Paul McCartney, “You can judge a man’s true character by the way he treats his fellow animals.”
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
BHS holds an adoption day the second Saturday of every month (except December) from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
