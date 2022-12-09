Long gone are the days when I had to walk to school in 4 feet of snow, up-hill (both ways.) However, it still gets cold in Southeast Idaho in the winter — very cold.
There are an estimated 70 million stray cats in the U.S. alone. There is only so much that shelters and nonprofit organizations can do for these cats. So, the sad reality is there will be cats with no access to any of their basic needs in the winter.
Community cats are at home outside; however, they can always use some extra help in Southeast Idaho’s frigid weather. Because of the dangers low environmental temperatures can pose, shelter can be more important for community cats than food. As a result, providing adequate winter shelter can be one of a community cat caregiver’s primary task.
While these guys are often great about finding shelter on their own, this can lead them to places that might be dangerous (such as automotive engine compartments) or drive them to property owners who don’t want them around. Other times, there’s just no sufficient option for them.
As the weather continues to get colder, you may be concerned about cats you see around your neighborhood. They may be pets whose owners let them outside, community cats, which includes ferals (who are afraid of people), and strays who’ve been lost or abandoned. No matter how resourceful these outdoor cats are, they need help surviving winter.
Although we often see them as being self-sufficient, community cats need warm, dry shelters to protect them from Old Man Winter’s bad temper as they can easily get frostbite on extremities such as ears, nose and paws. Like many animals, they typically build a protective coat for winter but the effectiveness of their fur as insulation is greatly reduced if it becomes wet or frozen. They can certainly suffer and die from exposure if some protection from the elements is not available.
A community cat shelter doesn’t need to be expensive or elaborate. There are many types of shelters you can build yourself or obtain pre-made. Just type in “community cat shelters” in Google; you’ll be overwhelmed by the number of variations available to buy or to build. You may even see a reference to our own local organization who works with and provides so much for the community cats in our area, Bannock Feral Friends.
Speaking of Bannock Feral Friends, through their resources and continued support, they provide and distribute community cat shelters in areas throughout our community. If you don’t have the available time to build a shelter, you can certainly donate to them, which allows them to continue to provide the important work of ensuring these cats have shelter, food and water, which is especially important for community cats in cold weather. Please consider donating to Bannock Feral Friends (BFF) through their website at bannock-feral-friends.ueniweb.com.
If you have the time and resources to build a shelter, there are a few critical things you should consider when you’re assembling your community cat “Taj Mahal.”
Size matters: It’s important to provide enough shelter for everyone. Some cats like to mingle but others prefer to have their own space. Like other warm-blooded members of the animal kingdom, which includes us, cats rely on body heat to stay warm. This makes it important that shelters are relatively small such that they can fit only a few cats. A shelter must trap the cat’s body heat to warm its interior. If the shelter is too large, it will be difficult for the cat’s body heat to keep the space warm. Consider sizing the shelter to accommodate no more than a few cats.
Bedding material: Straw, the dry leftover stalks from harvested crops, repels moisture, thus making it probably the best bedding for outdoor cat shelters. Loosely packing straw in the shelter will make a nice warm bed for the feline inhabitant. Straw also allows the cats to burrow; however, shredded newspaper will also work. Don’t use blankets, towels or folded newspapers; they absorb body heat and chill cats who are lying on them. Forgo hay, too, which may irritate noses and cause allergic reactions.
Obtaining materials: You may find inexpensive or free materials by asking building-supply stores or contractors if they have scrap lumber. Ask friends, neighbors and coworkers for used dog houses, which can be modified to make good shelters. You can also use storage bins, Styrofoam coolers, old tires or even old political signs.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is a local animal advocate.
