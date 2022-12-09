Kelly Boodry

Kelly Boodry

Long gone are the days when I had to walk to school in 4 feet of snow, up-hill (both ways.) However, it still gets cold in Southeast Idaho in the winter — very cold.

There are an estimated 70 million stray cats in the U.S. alone. There is only so much that shelters and nonprofit organizations can do for these cats. So, the sad reality is there will be cats with no access to any of their basic needs in the winter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.