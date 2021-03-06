I hope that it is obvious to the good people of Pocatello and Chubbuck that the School district #25 board members are frantically trying to win the hearts and votes of the patrons of the district with their last ditch efforts to look “good” in the eyes of the public by doing things such as: just nine days before the recall and levy election they put all students back in school fulltime and change district “policy” about accepting private money for school improvements.
The majority of the parents (and students) of secondary students have wanted their kids back in school for months. The health officials (CDC and Dr. Fauci) have been saying that school is the safest place for kids…but our district chose to ignore “best practices” and scientific research and just follow their own agenda.
That is until right before the recall election. I am sure you have been following the story of how Highland High School had a partnership and generous contribution of money from Connections Credit Union to build a nice press box, bathrooms, concession stand, etc. at the Iron Horse Stadium to benefit all of Pocatello, but the school board shut that project down and then amazingly, just a few days before the election the project is back on…again, the district trying to make themselves look good in the eyes of the people.
Lets look at the details of this latest debacle. In the article, speaking about the new facility Brian Osberg (CEO of Connections) said this: “We had a partnership agreement put together and everybody had that. It was a win-win for everyone.”
Yet later in the article Dave Mattson (School board chairman) said this: “Nobody in the (district) administration knew about it.…” How can both of these statements be true? They aren’t, and the fault is NOT with Connections.
I personally spoke with Brian Osberg and he told me he had met with Bart Reed (District #25 business director) and that they had discussed the project. Bart Reed answers to both the school board and to superintendent Doug Howell. Thus, as Brian said, everyone knew about it. Yet the project got nixed and then ironically a few days before the election the project is back on.
Anyone with logic and common sense can see that this again is the district administration and board members trying to look good in the public eye. Please see it for what it is. I also find it ironic that the district administration and the board tries to paint a picture showing Principal Brad Wallace, athletic director Travis Bell and Highland coaches as the “bad guys” who did not follow proper protocol. However, in the article Principal Wallace said he was given permission by the district to move forward with the project but when it was shut down the district claimed they knew “nothing about it.”
Now the district is trying to throw Brad Wallace and Travis Bell “under the bus” for their actions.
I find it very hypocritical that a few months ago Principal Lisa Delonas made her proposal to retire the Indian logo/mascot from Pocatello High School and in her own words she was “told not to share that information with anyone” yet she reached out to select faculty members and shared the information and put together her plan. Yet no one called for her to be fired for insubordination.
Everyone needs to see the inconsistency, lack of transparency, and total disregard for public input that the school board and administration has. I myself and many others have done all we can do to expose the truth and to call for change. It is now up to the good hardworking people of Chubbuck and Pocatello to get out and vote to recall these school board members so that new ones can be put in who will listen to and DO the will of the people.
I implore you to let your voice be heard on March 9, and vote to recall all three board members.
Clayton Armstrong is a lifelong resident of Pocatello, a 1978 graduate of Pocatello High School, and a graduate of Idaho State University. He retired after a 33-year teaching career with School District 25. He was a coach in the district for 35 years, including 20 years at Pocatello High School. Armstrong also owns a local business, Armstrong Sprinklers and Landscaping LLC.