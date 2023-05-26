Mike Murphy

Recent opinion pieces in the Idaho State Journal addressed the topic of students protesting speakers on college campuses. The incident that writers found particularly disturbing was an appearance by 5th Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan and the treatment he received from a group of Stanford Law School students.

The Donald Trump-appointed federal judge’s speech topic was “Guns, COVID and Twitter.” A conservative anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ judge out of Louisiana invited to a liberal university in California to speak on those topics? What could possibly go wrong?

guest173

Law student shouting down and silencing an invited campus speaker is NOT a sign of some sort of “woke” enlightenment. It is actually fascism in practice suppressing unpopular speech rather than engaging in civil debate. It is loutish behavior exactly akin to the brutish thuggery of the Brown Shirts. Shame on you Mike Murphy!

