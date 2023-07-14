A fisherman reels in his catch as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean on June 28 in Bal Harbour, Florida. An already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record, with global oceans setting temperature records for the third straight month, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced July 13.
By now most Americans admit that climate change is real and that it is accelerating the weird weather events around the world. The knowns are more long-term droughts, more extreme localized rain and snowfall events, more record-breaking hot days, more lightning strikes, more large forest and rangeland fires, increasingly severe hurricanes, tornadoes that are more devastating, and simply warmer worldwide temperatures.
But there are still a lot of unknowns. How exactly is it affecting the jet stream and how much will the jet stream change over time as we add more carbon dioxide and methane to the atmosphere? The jet stream used to be somewhat predictable and relatively stable over time. Now we’re seeing large swings as the jet stream moves further south, bringing with it greater temperature changes. We’re also seeing the jet stream split more often now, which results in abnormal weather conditions persisting for extended periods of time. The extended heatwaves around the world that kill people are due in part to a splitting of the jet stream. One theory is that as the Arctic loses more snow and ice the jet stream will become more likely to make wild swings and will be more likely to split apart. The result will be more extreme freezing events in the southern U.S. and more heatwaves in Canada.
Another unknown is how the ocean currents will change over time as the world heats up. Ocean currents are driven largely by temperature differences and wind. How fast the large ice fields of the world will melt is still somewhat unknown. Will they melt more or less uniformly, or will large chunks eventually break apart, causing rapid changes in ocean temperatures? Wind patterns will change as the world heats up and as the jet stream makes increasingly wide swings. Exactly how and when the shifting wind patterns will impact ocean currents is mostly unknown. We know the ocean is about 30 percent more acidic than it was historically; what’s unknown is when fisheries will collapse as the ocean becomes even more acidic.
It’s somewhat unknown what the impact of climate change will be on plants and animals. Certainly, the weather extremes will impact them, but exactly how fast these changes will occur and to what extent is still largely unpredictable, at least in the next decade. Cold water fish like trout, salmon and steelhead are already being impacted by warm water temperatures. Many invasive weeds are becoming an increasing problem as hotter and drier summers reduce native plants, allowing weeds to become more common. Some plants and animals can move up the mountain or further north as temperatures warm up, and some will become extinct. Many pollinator insects are declining due to a variety of factors, but climate change is accelerating the decline of many species.
The most important unknown is how fast we can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. I expect it will be a very slow transition and won’t accelerate until we exceed the 2 degrees Celsius threshold. When that happens, I expect governments will become more responsive to the demands of people impacted by extreme weather, and as food shortages become magnified across the world.
For most of us in Idaho, because we’re not as directly impacted by weather extremes, climate change, at least in the next decade or two, will have only a minor effect on our lives. If it gets hot, we turn up the air conditioning. If it gets cold, we turn up the heat. If it gets smoky outside, we stay inside. For farmers and ranchers, however, it’s going to be increasingly difficult to have a predictable income. Droughts will become more common and extensive. And then we’ll get winters like the last one with heavy snowfall and a late spring. Extreme heat will make crops harder to raise and require more irrigation water. And water availability will become more variable. As the jet stream makes those wilder swings, a killing frost will be more likely in late spring. Grass production will become more variable and more unpredictable as we cycle from hot and dry to extreme precipitation events, making it harder for cattle producers to have a reliable income. And eventually that will impact food prices for all of us.
Maybe the biggest unknown in the U.S., and especially in Idaho, is when the Republican Party will actually admit to the realities of climate change and start taking a leadership role in addressing the problem. Let’s hope it happens fairly soon.
Mike Larkin lives in Pocatello and has degrees from Utah State University and the University of Idaho in natural resource management. He worked for over 30 years for three state fish and game departments.
