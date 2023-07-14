By now most Americans admit that climate change is real and that it is accelerating the weird weather events around the world. The knowns are more long-term droughts, more extreme localized rain and snowfall events, more record-breaking hot days, more lightning strikes, more large forest and rangeland fires, increasingly severe hurricanes, tornadoes that are more devastating, and simply warmer worldwide temperatures.

But there are still a lot of unknowns. How exactly is it affecting the jet stream and how much will the jet stream change over time as we add more carbon dioxide and methane to the atmosphere? The jet stream used to be somewhat predictable and relatively stable over time. Now we’re seeing large swings as the jet stream moves further south, bringing with it greater temperature changes. We’re also seeing the jet stream split more often now, which results in abnormal weather conditions persisting for extended periods of time. The extended heatwaves around the world that kill people are due in part to a splitting of the jet stream. One theory is that as the Arctic loses more snow and ice the jet stream will become more likely to make wild swings and will be more likely to split apart. The result will be more extreme freezing events in the southern U.S. and more heatwaves in Canada.

Mike Larkin lives in Pocatello and has degrees from Utah State University and the University of Idaho in natural resource management. He worked for over 30 years for three state fish and game departments.

