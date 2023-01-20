In a recent column I called attention to the fact that the United States did not ratify the United Nations’ agreement called “the Convention on Biological Diversity,” and hence did not send a representative to the Montreal meeting of the U.N.’s Biodiversity Conference. I’ve recently learned that the U.S, has also never ratified the U.N.’s Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), a document adopted in November of 1989. The United States is one of only two countries (the other is Somalia) that has not officially agreed to abide by the principles put forth in that document. It has failed to ratify because ratification requires a two-thirds yes vote in the Senate. Republicans have always voted no.
Why do Republicans block ratification? It’s true that conservatives don’t like the United Nations and nurture the fear that the U.N. seeks to violate American sovereignty, but, in the case of the CRC, their opposition grows out of specific complaints regarding children’s rights.
The CRC is a lengthy document that touches on many areas in which it believes that children’s rights exist and must be acknowledged and respected. The basic message is simple: children are not chattel; they are not possessions; they are persons. Parents may bear primary responsibility for children’s care until they are no longer children, i.e., the age of 18, but society has a legitimate interest in children’s welfare and a responsibility to protect them from mistreatment.
The essential question that must be asked when assessing children’s rights is simply this: What is in the best interests of the child? In the area of health care, for example, the CRC’s premise is that a child has the right to “the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health and to facilities for the treatment of illness and rehabilitation of health,” and countries that have ratified these guidelines for child care must “strive to ensure that no child is deprived of his or her right of access to such health care services.” (Article 24).
The article goes on to detail what health care rights children have, including the statement that “States Parties” (i.e., countries signatory to the agreement) “shall take all effective and appropriate measures with a view to abolishing traditional practices prejudicial to the health of children.” Presumably, agreeing to the CRC would entail abolishing exemptions to laws mandating health care treatment, such as Idaho’s. And it would directly affect Idaho members of the Followers of Christ sect, who believe in utilizing only the healing power of God.
The CRC’s insistence that children have the right to receive the best current medical treatment despite their parents’ religious convictions conflicts, therefore, with both our country’s current tendency to maximize “free exercise” rights is, in a sense, at odds with the current conservative leanings of our Supreme Court, which favors protecting the “free exercise” of religion. In this case, of course, while choosing to reject medical treatment for oneself on religious grounds is certainly a right, the right to refuse medical treatment for one’s child assumes precisely what the CRC denies, viz. that the child has no rights that must be respected.
In Article 14, the topic of religious beliefs is addressed by the CRC. It is said there, in paragraph 1, that “States Parties shall respect the right of the child to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.” Immediately after that statement, in paragraph 2, it’s written that one must “respect the rights and duties of the parents and, when applicable, legal guardians, to provide direction to the child in the exercise of his or her right in a manner consistent with the evolving capacities of the child.”
What sort of behavior comports with these two commands is not clear. In fact, vague language is the rule in the CRC, perhaps reflecting the fact that disagreement among those creating the document apparently was common, and vague generalizations were a way to achieve consensus. Nonetheless, I would interpret the first sentence as forbidding a parent to impose religious beliefs upon a child. I think that interpretation is supported by the use of the phrase “…provide direction to the child … in the exercise of his or her right,” in paragraph 2. The word “direction” clearly suggests that it remains the child’s choice, at some age, to decide upon what his or her religious views will be.
Another concern of the CRC is the right of the child to education.(Article 28). This article begins by saying, “States Parties recognize the right of the child to education,” and continues by calling for such things as compulsory and free primary education, secondary education with both general and vocational emphases, higher education “accessible to all on the basis of capacity by every appropriate means” and mentions other measures that suggest this article is directed primarily at undeveloped countries.
There seems to be nothing in the article that would irritate a conservative American politician, unless, that is, one took notice of what is not said. There is no mention of a parental role in a child’s educational journey. For right-wingers these days, the outcry is all about parental rights, not children’s rights. It is a parent’s right, in their view, to influence, if not control, a child’s education. In effect, they claim the right to overrule educators’ decisions about what ought to be taught.
Why do radical conservatives see this as necessary? In my opinion it boils down to this: American culture has changed in ways that conservatives find threatening, morally wrong and incompatible with American traditions. They don’t have the political power to suppress those changes, so they use what power they have as parents to register their anger and resentment.
With the pretense of shielding their children from inappropriate knowledge, they attack the dissemination of what we now regard as truths: that America suffers from persistent racism, that sexual orientation and gender identity are variable, that women are not bound by traditional roles, that we are destroying our environment and our fellow creatures, that abortion and contraception are not merely acceptable, but necessary, and that America will never again be a “Christian nation.” Hard pills to swallow, no doubt, but those who oppose what America has become haven’t a hope in hell of turning back the clock.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
