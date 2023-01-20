Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

In a recent column I called attention to the fact that the United States did not ratify the United Nations’ agreement called “the Convention on Biological Diversity,” and hence did not send a representative to the Montreal meeting of the U.N.’s Biodiversity Conference. I’ve recently learned that the U.S, has also never ratified the U.N.’s Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), a document adopted in November of 1989. The United States is one of only two countries (the other is Somalia) that has not officially agreed to abide by the principles put forth in that document. It has failed to ratify because ratification requires a two-thirds yes vote in the Senate. Republicans have always voted no.

Why do Republicans block ratification? It’s true that conservatives don’t like the United Nations and nurture the fear that the U.N. seeks to violate American sovereignty, but, in the case of the CRC, their opposition grows out of specific complaints regarding children’s rights.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.