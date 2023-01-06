As I write this, it is the two-year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol after a fiery speech by outgoing President Donald Trump, who refused to leave office and subsequently tried to overturn the election results. We know what a horrific day that was with one insurgent shot and four Capitol Police officers dead, either by natural causes or suicide.

The fact the Capitol was breached is astounding. Why was protection of law makers not in place with reserves and backup? Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made desperate phone calls while the Capitol was under siege and Vice President Mike Pence narrowly escaped a lynch mob. The vice president also called the National Guard. That should have been the job of the commander-in-chief, but President Trump was busy watching the insurrection on live television.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.