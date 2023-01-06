As I write this, it is the two-year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol after a fiery speech by outgoing President Donald Trump, who refused to leave office and subsequently tried to overturn the election results. We know what a horrific day that was with one insurgent shot and four Capitol Police officers dead, either by natural causes or suicide.
The fact the Capitol was breached is astounding. Why was protection of law makers not in place with reserves and backup? Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made desperate phone calls while the Capitol was under siege and Vice President Mike Pence narrowly escaped a lynch mob. The vice president also called the National Guard. That should have been the job of the commander-in-chief, but President Trump was busy watching the insurrection on live television.
We came very close to losing our democracy and the value of the ballot box that day, though the military was prepared to stop Trump from seizing power when President Joe Biden was sworn in.
The image that haunts me is the insurgent walking around the Capitol carrying a Confederate flag. That never happened before, not even during the Civil War when Confederate Gen. Jubal Early led an attack on Fort Stevens in Washington. It was during an extremely hot July in 1864, a year after Gettysburg. Abraham Lincoln watched the battle and was nearly shot by a sniper. A doctor standing next to Lincoln was hit.
The battle lasted two days (July 11-12). Gen. Horatio Wright commanded the Union troops. Gen. Early was uncertain of the Union army strength and delayed his attack. The Confederates were exhausted from the extreme heat and evidently, according to Wikipedia, “looted the home of Montgomery Blair, the son of the founder of Silver Spring, Maryland. They found barrels of whiskey in the basement of the mansion, called Blair Mansion, and many troops were too drunk to get a good start in the morning. This allowed for further fortification by Union troops.”
The Union was victorious with a counterattack, though intense skirmishes continued in a peach orchard in front of the fort. Union artillery destroyed houses that Confederate sharpshooters used for protection (Wikipedia). Despite being told to take cover, President Lincoln and his wife observed the attack, and the Confederates never attacked Washington, D.C., again. The refurbished Capitol Building was finished by Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration. He gave a stirring inaugural address, the South was losing and Gen. Robert E. Lee finally surrendered on April 9, 1865.
The U.S. Capitol did not witness another assault until Jan. 6, 2021. That American citizens led the attack on the Capitol building is disturbing and something Americans must never forget. How could this happen? After an election, there is supposed to be a peaceful transition of power. Benjamin Franklin was right. We do have a republic “if we can keep it.”
I hope the Jan. 6 anniversary is always remembered.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
