As an economic theory, capitalism has always rested upon a questionable premise. In practice, it has undergone such governmental modification that it hardly resembles what its theory originally described.
From the beginning it seemed wrong-headed for capitalism to insist that the human trait that is most likely to bestow benefits upon mankind is greed. How could it be that a human weakness labeled as one of the seven deadly sins would prove to be beneficial to society?
The theory assured us that since it envisioned universal and competitive greed, with the public ultimately determining whose individual greed would be satisfied, private greed would be transformed into public prosperity.
But what about the conflict that was built into the capitalist structure: The conflicting interests of the owners of the means of production, and the workers that they employed? Wouldn’t that be a permanent source of trouble?
Capitalist theory assured us that, since owners and workers are mutually dependent, they will settle their differences. After all, without employment, workers starve; without workers, capitalists make no products and, hence, no money. Therefore, capitalists will always pay workers as little as possible, and the products consumed by the public will represent as small a labor cost of production as the capitalist can achieve. Then, the competitive marketplace will allow only as much profit for the capitalist as the public’s own greed permits. So, individual greed produces public benefits.
In its original form, capitalism saw itself as an economic system that self-regulated. There was no need for government to do anything but protect the state from foreign invasion and maintain a police and judicial system that prevented crimes — especially crimes associated with business activities. The theory held that any government tampering with the mechanism of capitalism would interfere with the production of benefits for all.
But that’s not how things worked out. By 1833, the industrial revolution in Great Britain had developed to the extent that the British had to pass a law regulating child labor. Since textile production, for example, had been mechanized, workers had only to tend the machines, which children could do quite adequately. Capitalists found that children made obedient, diligent workers, who could be paid less than adults.
But England’s government found child labor intolerable, for it deprived children of their childhood, stunted their growth and increased their death rate. Child labor laws were among the first, but by no means the last, government laws that intentionally interfered with capitalist enterprise. Today, there are innumerable laws in developed countries that violate capitalist principles. For example, the U.S. has laws that prevent companies from lying to the public about their products. Perhaps you’ve wondered why the TV ads for drugs always include information about all the possible side-effects those drugs may produce. It isn’t because the CEOs of pharmaceutical companies chose to include that information; it’s because federal law requires it. And, it’s not CEOs who have chosen to give union organizers an opportunity to speak to their employees about the advantages of union membership; laws force them to do so. Plus, though the goal of a capitalist enterprise is to achieve monopoly control of the market for its products, that goal is specifically prohibited by laws that enable the government to dismember any corporation which threatens to achieve it.
Why do such laws as these exist? I think the answer is pretty simple: In a great many countries, people have recognized that the driving force of capitalism is exactly what I described at the beginning of this column: individual greed. Those people have decided that, if a society is to be civilized and peaceful, greed cannot be the primary element in interpersonal relationships.
We humans are social animals, and a morality appropriate for social creatures is one that curbs selfishness in order to preserve the cohesiveness and functionality of the group. For us, virtuous behavior must involve concern for other group members’ well-being: there must be empathy for the problems of the young and the old; and a willingness to sacrifice one’s own interests for the interests of the group, at least on occasion. Truthfulness, fairness and equality are also things that bind people together in communities, enabling them to avoid conflict and live together amicably. To allow capitalism’s obsession with self-interest to push aside traditional guidelines for social behavior would sanction a selfishness that could produce what Hobbes called “the war of all against all.”
Modern democracies have therefore, to varying degrees, forced capitalism to operate within the boundaries that a social ethic recommends. The United States, for example, now has programs like unemployment insurance, aid to the disabled, free education through high school, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, all of which represent its interest in pursuing social goals that involve assistance to the young, the old, the poor, the disabled and the sick.
But in many respects, America lags behind Europe in overcoming the influence of capitalism. It has become evident that some degree of income/wealth equality among citizens is essential to counteract capitalism’s tendency to produce a ruling class of rich capitalists and a permanent under-class of poor workers. European states have not hesitated to use progressive taxation to decrease the wealth (and power) of the rich. In 2020, in Europe, the richest 10 percent owned about 54 percent of property, the bottom 50 percent owned about 6 percent. That may not seem an impressive achievement, but in the United States, the poorest 50 percent of citizens owned barely 2 percent of the country’s total wealth. The richest 10 percent owned 72 percent of that total (figures from 2020).
There is evidence, as well, that capitalist theory is deeply embedded in American law and fiscal policy. Capitalism only flourishes when levels of investment are high. Our laws created the LLC (limited liability corporation), which encourages investment because it assures an investor that if his or her enterprise fails, only the money he or she put into the corporation will be lost; because no other wealth belonging to the individual is at risk. There is no investment without vast stocks of money available to be invested. The U.S. banking system allows banks to issue five times more money in loans than the bank possesses. Moreover, the U.S. tax system taxes income, not wealth, and it imposes lower taxes on capital gains from investments than on regular income. And, the government tolerates low-level annual inflation rates (2 to 4 percent), which means that investors may pay off their debts with depreciated money.
In addition, the way our government measures its economic activity has a capitalist bias. The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) figure does not record the loss of natural resources, just as capitalism refuses to admit that there is a limit to such resources. If a U.S. oil company sold a billion dollars’ worth of U.S. oil, the GDP counts that as national income. In fact, no money was made, for the country lost that resource, thereby losing exactly the value received for it. Incidentally, a recent study of 89 non-renewable, non-energy minerals showed that 63 are already scarce, worldwide.
In sum, capitalist theory promised the Brits economic and population growth, and it delivered both, in the form of the Industrial Revolution. It also delivered an implicit morality that the English soon realized was incompatible with societal well-being, but could, they thought, be compensated for by government action. Two centuries later we see the consequences of that bargain: the earth is heavily overpopulated with humans, who are in the process of destroying natural ecosystems and forcing millions of native species into extinction. Natural resources have been consumed at an extraordinary rate and we can foresee their exhaustion. Countries have not been able to fully compensate for the influence of capitalism’s morality of self-indulgence. The U.S., which recently (via the Citizens United case), gave the rich the right to influence elections via their corporate wealth, has conspicuously fallen short.
It's time to reverse course. Capitalism has driven us, and our fellow inhabitants of this planet, to the wall. Let’s find an economic system that makes both human and environmental sense.
