Leonard Hitchcock

As an economic theory, capitalism has always rested upon a questionable premise. In practice, it has undergone such governmental modification that it hardly resembles what its theory originally described.

From the beginning it seemed wrong-headed for capitalism to insist that the human trait that is most likely to bestow benefits upon mankind is greed. How could it be that a human weakness labeled as one of the seven deadly sins would prove to be beneficial to society?

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

